The Update Conference on Maternal Neonatal Transfusion Medicine took place

It was held on August 19, in the “Berta Vidal de Battini” Room of the Puente Blanco Cultural Center. It was organized by the Transfusion Medicine Service of the “Teresita Baigorria” Provincial Maternity Hospital. It was attended by well-known speakers.

During the training, the transfusion management of peripartum hemorrhage, massive hemorrhage, thromboelastometry, algorithms for hemostatic management in postpartum hemorrhage, acquired hemophilia, Von Willebrand disease and transfusion in neonatology.

Among the speakers was Dr. Oscar Torres, a specialist in Hemotherapy at Churruca Hospital, coordinator of the Buenos Aires Transfusion Network and president of the Argentine Association of Hemotherapy, Immunohematology and Cell Therapy.

Also present were Dr. Analía Sánchez Lucero, a specialist in Hematology and head of the Metastasis and Thrombosis Unit Service of the “Mariano Castex” Hematology Research Institute, and Mr. Sebastián Marone, a biochemist specializing in Hemostasis from the College of Biochemists of Córdoba.

“PFor me it is a pleasure and an honor to be here, I thank the Minister of Health because it seems to me that the support of the State in Transfusion Therapy is fundamental. Thanks to the Maternity for inviting us to transmit experiences, having 200 registered is a source of pride and satisfaction”, said Dr. Torres.

The Minister of Health, Rosa Dávila, highlighted on the occasion: “We experience all these trainings with great joy, because this is happening after a long time that we could not do face-to-face, now one measures the need for permanent updating,” she said, when while he thanked the presence of the outstanding speakers and the teamwork of the Maternity.

“The training of human resources is vital, for many years we have a well-established perinatal care and attention network, with maternity hospitals in the city of San Luis, Villa Mercedes and Villa de Merlo.convinced that women have to give birth in safe places where they meet the essential obstetric-neonatal conditions and of course taking care of the health of the babies”, the official concluded.

Finally, Dr. Andrea Torresi, from the “Teresita Baigorria” Provincial Maternity Hemotherapy Service, said: “I thank the Ministry of Health, Minister Dávila for joining us, and our coordinator, Claudia Oviedo, the speakers for training us and updating us on these important issues and of course to all of you and the staff who work with me for your support to carry out this event”.

