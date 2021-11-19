the update “In the Void” adds a new type of weapon, enemies and much more – Nerd4.life

Amazon Games has launched a new one full-bodied update from New World, entitled “Into the Void”. Among the various innovations we find a new one type of weapon, enemies, quests, PvP changes and numerous fixes and balance changes.

The update introduces the innovations previously being tested on the PTR servers recently inaugurated by Amazon Games. With the update, New World welcomes the game’s first new weapon type: the Glove of the Void. Thanks to it it will be possible to attack from a distance, support allies and weaken enemies. Peculiarity of this DPS and Support hybrid magic weapon is that it scales on both the Intelligence and Concentration attributes. Like every weapon in the game, it will have two upgrade areas, in this case one devoted to increasing damage, while the other further enhances healing and debuffs.

I “Varangian raiders“instead they are a new type of enemies that counts among their ranks Log splitters, Scouts, Knights and Archers.

“The Varangians are an army of knights currently engaged in invading the southeastern area of ​​Aeternum. They are led by Lord Commander Attalus, a native of Gaul and known for his ferocity and twisted sense of humor. Commander Attalus and the Varangians are vassals of the powerful leader Varik “The Hammer” Iznov. They were sent to the southeastern area of ​​Aeternum in search of magical artifacts and arcane legends belonging to the Crimson Sorcerer. Their goal is to get hold of the magical weapons that will allow their lord to gain new victories. The Varangians are fiercely competitive and will do anything to compete for the favor of Lord Commander Attalus“, the official description of Amazon Games.

The news does not end there, since they have also been introduced three new types of faction missions for PvP, quests and there are many, many, bug fixes and balance changes. The update notes are so long that it would be impossible to report them in full in this article, so we refer you to the official New World website for all the details.