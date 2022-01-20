the updated list of all channels

31

























The 2022 opened with a thousand changes for the Digital terrestrial TV Italian, which has now entered the heart of the first technical step that will lead it to the definitive switch off towards the DVB-T2 standard, probably by the end of 2023. It had been a long time, in fact, that there were not so many changes in a single month and, to put it mildly all, the month is not even over yet.









The month and the year opened with the “frequency refarming“in the regions of northern Italy (here all the details and dates): TV broadcasters are progressively shifting frequency, to free up those already assigned in 2018 to telephone companies for 5G. In addition to the frequency, many of these TVs are also changing encoding: from Mpeg-2 to Mpeg-4. Some, however, have closed their doors while others, like Paramount Network and Spike of the American group ViacomCBS, have abandoned Digital Terrestrial to move to the Internet. They did so by leaving free the LCN numbers, promptly assigned to other broadcasters such as the new one Twentyseven of Mediaset. All this in 20 days, an impressive speed: it’s time to clean up with the updated list of digital terrestrial channels.

Digital Terrestrial: the list of channels

With all these changes in such a short time span many have difficulty keeping up, even the technicians, antennists and installers who are often called by inexperienced users when a channel disappears.

Many of these industry professionals meet on specialized forums to keep abreast of these changes as well. Forums also very popular, like Digital-Forum.it and its linked site Digital-News.it which, periodically, publish the updated list of Digital Terrestrial TV channels. A list that we report in full:

1 Rai 1

2 Rai 2

3 Rai 3 TGR Region

4 Rete4 HD in conflict LCN with Rete4 (provisional)

5 Channel5 HD in conflict LCN with Channel5 (provisional)

6 Italia1 HD in conflict between LCN and Italia1 (provisional)

7 LA7

8 TV8

9 NINE

10 Local broadcaster

11 Local broadcaster

12 Local broadcaster

13 Local broadcaster

14 Local broadcaster

15 Local broadcaster

16 Local broadcaster

17 Local broadcaster

18 Local broadcaster

19 Local broadcaster

20 20 Mediaset HD in conflict between LCN and 20 Mediaset (provisional)

21 Rai 4

22 Iris / Iris (provisional)

23 Rai 5

24 Rai Movie

25 Rai Premium

26 Heaven

27 27 Twentyseven / 27 Twentyseven (provisional)

28 TV2000

29 LA7d

30 La5 / La 5 (provisional)

31 Real Time

32 QVC

33 Food Network

34 Cine34

35 Focus

36 RTL 102.5

37 GM24.IT

38 YELLOW

39 TOPcrime

40 Boing

41 K2

42 Rai Gulp

43 Rai YoYo

44 frisbee

45 Boing Plus

46 Cartoonito

47 Super!

48 Rai News 24 / Rai News 24

49 Mediaset Italia Due

50 Sky TG24

51 TGCOM24

52 DMAX

53 Italy 53 (Casa Italia 53)

54 Rai History

55 Mediaset Extra

56 HGTV – Home & Garden

57 Rai Sport + HD

58 Rai Sport

59 Motor Trend

60 SPORTITALIA

61 SoloCalcio (streamed via HbbTV)

62 DONNA SPORT TV (DONNA TV)

63 GO-TV

64 SUPERTENNIS

65 ALMA TV

66 RADIO 105

67 R101 TV

68 BOM Channel

69 Deejay TV

70 RadioItaliaTV

75 TELECAMPIONE (SVI Italian Switzerland)

82 LCN82 (Health and Nature) / Health and Nature * Only active in some regions *

83 ITALY CHANNEL 83

84 ITALY CHANNEL 84

100 HEVC main10 test (visible only on DVB-T2 HEVC main10 decoders / TVs)

101 TEST RaiUno (Lazio); France 2 HD (Aosta Valley); Rai 3 TGR Emilia Romagna (Veneto and Emilia Romagna)

102 RaiDue TEST (Lazio); RTS Un HD (Aosta Valley)

103 RaiTre TEST (Lazio); Rai 3 Bis (Friuli Venezia Giulia); Rai Bozen (South Tyrol); TV5 MONDE EUROPE (Aosta Valley)

104 Network4

105 Channel5

106 Italy 1

107 LA7

108 TV8

109 NINE

120 20 Mediaset

121 Italy 121

122 RETECAPRI

123 ITALY CHANNEL

124 Italian Art 124

125 Italian Art 125

126 Italy 126

127 Italy 127

128 GOLD TV ITALY

129 THE 4 ITALY

130 CHANNEL 24

131 ITALY NETWORK

132 LINEAGEM

133 ART INVESTMENTS

134 Italy 134

135 Italy 135

136 Italy 136 (Arte Italia 125)

137 ONLINE TV

138 AIR ITALIA

138 Deluxe 139

140 ITALY LINE

141 Italy 141 (Italy 53)

142 ITALY 142 (Casa Italia 142)

143 Italy 143 (Italy 135)

144 ORLER TV

145 PADRE PIO TV

146 Rai School

147 FIRE TV

148 Italy 148 (Italy 127)

149 Capri Casino

150 ITALY 150

151 EPIQA

153 TV 153

154 Italy 154 (Italy 126)

155 ITALY 160

156 Italy 156 (Art Italy 124)

158 RADIO KISS KISS TV

159 ITALY 159

160 ITALY 160

161 Italy 161 (Italy 121)

162 CHANNEL 162

163 CHANNEL 163

164 Italy 164 (Italy 134)

165 CHANNEL 165

166 Mediatext.it (ITALY CHANNEL)

167 VH1

169 LA 9 / LA 9 HD

177 ODEON 24 / Odeon 24

178 STUDIO LIVE * Only active in some regions *

180 TGNORBA24 * Active only in some regions *

182 WOMEN SHOPPING 182 * Only active in some regions *

183 RADIO BIRIKINA TV * Only active in some regions *

200 HEVC main10 test (visible only on DVB-T2 HEVC main10 decoders / TVs)

203 Rai 3

204 PROMO FOOD (GOLD TV ITALY)

205 PROMO TRAVEL (THE 4th ITALY)

206 PROMO HOME (CHANNEL 24)

207 PROMO LIVING (ITALY NETWORK)

208 PROMO LIFE (LINEAGEM)

209 PROMO SHOPPING (FIRE TV)

220 PROMO MUSIC (ITALY LINE)

221 IT CHANNEL

222 Friends for Italy

223 ITALIA SERA (Friends for Italy)

224 FRIENDS NETWORK (Friends for Italy)

225 225 TV (Tele Shopping)

226 WELCOME TV / WELCOME IN (streamed via HbbTV)

227 CHANNEL 227 * Only active in some regions *

228 Tesory Channel / TESORY CHANNEL * Only active in some regions *

229 LA7d

230 ILIKE.TV (CHANNEL 162)

231 TV CHARM (DONNASHOPPING)

232 CHANNEL 232 (CHANNEL 163)

233 RTL 102.5 NEWS

234 Entertainment Fact

235 CHANNEL 235 (streamed via HbbTV)

237 CHANNEL 237 (ONLINE TV)

238 PROMO KIDS (AIR ITALIA)

239 CHANNEL 239

240 GENIUS 240 / GENIUS 240 / GENIUS 240 (QTV) * Only active in some regions *

241 FRANCE 24

242 LA242 (CHANNEL 263)

243 TV 243

244 BabelTV * Only active in some regions *

245 Words of Life

247 Capri Fashion

248 TCI

249 249 SPORT (225 TV)

250 PROMO SPORT (ORLER TV)

251 PLANET TV (ITALY CHANNEL)

252 RPL – YOUR RADIO

253 RADIO RADIO TV

254 The Greater Italy

255 WOMAN SHOPPING

256 RADIO BRUNO * Only active in some regions *

257 VIRGIN RADIO

258 RADIOFRECCIA

259 BIKE (visible in streaming via HbbTV)

260 BFC (streamed via HbbTV)

261 RADIO JOURNAL * Only active in some regions *

262 Byoblu

263 CHANNEL 263

264 CUSANO ITALY TV

265 RDS Social TV

266 RADIO ZETA

267 VH1

268 CHANNEL 268 (visible in streaming via HbbTV)

269 ​​ZETA TV / ZETA TV * Only active in some regions *

270 TV1 (225 TV)

401 CHANNEL 401 (NBC MILAN)

409 DAZN Channel – Press Info

410 LIVE AWARD (streamed via HbbTV)

411 SPORT AWARD (visible in streaming via HbbTV)

455 Sky One

456 Sky Atlantic

457 FOX

472 Sky Sport Uno HD

481 Sky Sport 24

482 Sky Sport Uno

483 Sky Sports Soccer

484 Sky Sport

485 Sky Sport

501 Rai 1 HD

502 Rai 2 HD

503 Rai 3 HD

504 Network4 HD

505 Channel5 HD

506 Italy1 HD

507 LA7 HD

508 TV8 / TV8 PROVISIONAL

509 NINE

520 20 Mediaset HD

522 Iris

526 Juwelo

529 LA7d HD (LA7d)

530 The 5

534 Cine34

535 Focus

536 RTL 102.5 HD

537 GM24.IT HD (GM24.IT)

539 TOPcrime

549 Mediaset Italia Due

551 TGCOM24

553 ITALY 53 (Casa Italia 53)

558 HD RADIO ARROW

560 SPORTITALIA HD (SPORTITALIA) / SPORTITALIA HD (Sportitalia HD Plus)

569 Deejay HD TV

570 RadioItaliaTV HD (RadioItaliaTV)

583 ITALY CHANNEL 83

584 ITALY CHANNEL 84

701 Rai Radio1

702 Rai Radio2

703 Rai Radio3

707 R Italy SMI

713 Radio Capital

714 Radio Deejay

715 Radio m2o

719 RADIO CAPRI

724 RDS Social TV / RADIO CHANNEL ITALY

725 FLY ME IN THE HEART

733 VATICAN RADIO ITALY

736 RTL 102.5

737 RTL 102.5 NEWS

740 RPL – YOUR RADIO

758 ARROW

770 R Italy SMI

771 Radio R101

772 Radio Monte Carlo

780 RADIO CANALE ITALIA

781 FLY ME INTO YOUR HEART

785 RADIO 105

786 VIRGIN RADIO

789 Radio Maria

801 Rai 3 TGR Region

802 Rai 3 TGR Region

803 Rai 3 TGR Region

804 Rai 3 TGR Region

805 Rai 3 TGR Region

806 Rai 3 TGR Region

807 Rai 3 TGR Region

808 Rai 3 TGR Region

809 Rai 3 TGR Region

810 Rai 3 TGR Region

811 Rai 3 TGR Region

812 Rai 3 TGR Region

813 Rai 3 TGR Region

814 Rai 3 TGR Region

815 Rai 3 TGR Region

816 Rai 3 TGR Region

817 Rai 3 TGR Region

818 Rai 3 TGR Region

819 Rai 3 TGR Region

820 Rai 3 TGR Region

821 Rai 3 TGR Region

822 Rai 3 TGR Region

823 Rai 3 TGR Region

828 IT CHANNEL

829 LA7 Test

831 RTV San Marino

836 ARTE INVESTIMENTI (visible in streaming via HbbTV)

866 Radio Capri

867 VH1 On Demand

877 877

888 LA7 TEST

907 LA7 TEST

908 TV8 News On Demand

929 LA7 Services on demand

967 VH1 On Demand

997 LA7 on demand (LA7)

998 LA7 TEST

999 LA7 TEST

There are, then, some TV and radio channels that at the moment they do not have a numbering LCN assigned. Here they are:

Sportitalia

TV8 PROVISIONAL

TV8 PROVISIONAL

PROVISIONAL Heaven

Sky TG24 PROVISIONAL

TV8 News On Demand

Super! – Provisional (cartel)

Paramount Network (sign)

Spike (sign)

ITALY 121

ART ITALY 124

ART ITALY 125

ITALY 126

ITALY 127

ITALY 134

ITALY 135

ITALY 136

ITALY 143

ITALY 148

ITALY 154

ITALY 156

ITALY 161

ITALY 164

ITALY 53 (Casa Italia 53)

ITALY 141 (Italy 53)

Because some channels are provisional

Many of the channels, both radio and TV, on this list carry the words “Provisional“. These are channels that stand for “change something“: Usually it is the frequency or the encoding or, in some cases, even the LCN number.

You can find more information on interim channels in this deepening.

How to watch channels on HbbTV

The acronym HbbTV stands for “Hybrid Broadcast Broadband TV“. Channels of this type are not broadcast by radio, but via the Internet, so to see them you need to have TV compatible with this standard and let it be connected to the Internet router home.

You can find more information on HbbTV at this deepening.

What to do if you don’t see all the channels in the list

Yes, some of the channels in this list are not visible on our Smart TV, there are two possible cases: or the TV is not compatible (with the HEVC Main10 codec or with the HbbTV), or the channel is not tuned. In the first case there is nothing to do, while in the second it is sufficient to throw one manual tuning of the Smart TV which, evidently, is not set up to do it alone.