the updated list of all channels

The 2022 opened with a thousand changes for the Digital terrestrial TV Italian, which has now entered the heart of the first technical step that will lead it to the definitive switch off towards the DVB-T2 standard, probably by the end of 2023. It had been a long time, in fact, that there were not so many changes in a single month and, to put it mildly all, the month is not even over yet.
The month and the year opened with the “frequency refarming“in the regions of northern Italy (here all the details and dates): TV broadcasters are progressively shifting frequency, to free up those already assigned in 2018 to telephone companies for 5G. In addition to the frequency, many of these TVs are also changing encoding: from Mpeg-2 to Mpeg-4. Some, however, have closed their doors while others, like Paramount Network and Spike of the American group ViacomCBS, have abandoned Digital Terrestrial to move to the Internet. They did so by leaving free the LCN numbers, promptly assigned to other broadcasters such as the new one Twentyseven of Mediaset. All this in 20 days, an impressive speed: it’s time to clean up with the updated list of digital terrestrial channels.
Digital Terrestrial: the list of channels
With all these changes in such a short time span many have difficulty keeping up, even the technicians, antennists and installers who are often called by inexperienced users when a channel disappears.
Many of these industry professionals meet on specialized forums to keep abreast of these changes as well. Forums also very popular, like Digital-Forum.it and its linked site Digital-News.it which, periodically, publish the updated list of Digital Terrestrial TV channels. A list that we report in full:
- 1 Rai 1
- 2 Rai 2
- 3 Rai 3 TGR Region
- 4 Rete4 HD in conflict LCN with Rete4 (provisional)
- 5 Channel5 HD in conflict LCN with Channel5 (provisional)
- 6 Italia1 HD in conflict between LCN and Italia1 (provisional)
- 7 LA7
- 8 TV8
- 9 NINE
- 10 Local broadcaster
- 11 Local broadcaster
- 12 Local broadcaster
- 13 Local broadcaster
- 14 Local broadcaster
- 15 Local broadcaster
- 16 Local broadcaster
- 17 Local broadcaster
- 18 Local broadcaster
- 19 Local broadcaster
- 20 20 Mediaset HD in conflict between LCN and 20 Mediaset (provisional)
- 21 Rai 4
- 22 Iris / Iris (provisional)
- 23 Rai 5
- 24 Rai Movie
- 25 Rai Premium
- 26 Heaven
- 27 27 Twentyseven / 27 Twentyseven (provisional)
- 28 TV2000
- 29 LA7d
- 30 La5 / La 5 (provisional)
- 31 Real Time
- 32 QVC
- 33 Food Network
- 34 Cine34
- 35 Focus
- 36 RTL 102.5
- 37 GM24.IT
- 38 YELLOW
- 39 TOPcrime
- 40 Boing
- 41 K2
- 42 Rai Gulp
- 43 Rai YoYo
- 44 frisbee
- 45 Boing Plus
- 46 Cartoonito
- 47 Super!
- 48 Rai News 24 / Rai News 24
- 49 Mediaset Italia Due
- 50 Sky TG24
- 51 TGCOM24
- 52 DMAX
- 53 Italy 53 (Casa Italia 53)
- 54 Rai History
- 55 Mediaset Extra
- 56 HGTV – Home & Garden
- 57 Rai Sport + HD
- 58 Rai Sport
- 59 Motor Trend
- 60 SPORTITALIA
- 61 SoloCalcio (streamed via HbbTV)
- 62 DONNA SPORT TV (DONNA TV)
- 63 GO-TV
- 64 SUPERTENNIS
- 65 ALMA TV
- 66 RADIO 105
- 67 R101 TV
- 68 BOM Channel
- 69 Deejay TV
- 70 RadioItaliaTV
- 75 TELECAMPIONE (SVI Italian Switzerland)
- 82 LCN82 (Health and Nature) / Health and Nature * Only active in some regions *
- 83 ITALY CHANNEL 83
- 84 ITALY CHANNEL 84
- 100 HEVC main10 test (visible only on DVB-T2 HEVC main10 decoders / TVs)
- 101 TEST RaiUno (Lazio); France 2 HD (Aosta Valley); Rai 3 TGR Emilia Romagna (Veneto and Emilia Romagna)
- 102 RaiDue TEST (Lazio); RTS Un HD (Aosta Valley)
- 103 RaiTre TEST (Lazio); Rai 3 Bis (Friuli Venezia Giulia); Rai Bozen (South Tyrol); TV5 MONDE EUROPE (Aosta Valley)
- 104 Network4
- 105 Channel5
- 106 Italy 1
- 107 LA7
- 108 TV8
- 109 NINE
- 120 20 Mediaset
- 121 Italy 121
- 122 RETECAPRI
- 123 ITALY CHANNEL
- 124 Italian Art 124
- 125 Italian Art 125
- 126 Italy 126
- 127 Italy 127
- 128 GOLD TV ITALY
- 129 THE 4 ITALY
- 130 CHANNEL 24
- 131 ITALY NETWORK
- 132 LINEAGEM
- 133 ART INVESTMENTS
- 134 Italy 134
- 135 Italy 135
- 136 Italy 136 (Arte Italia 125)
- 137 ONLINE TV
- 138 AIR ITALIA
- 138 Deluxe 139
- 140 ITALY LINE
- 141 Italy 141 (Italy 53)
- 142 ITALY 142 (Casa Italia 142)
- 143 Italy 143 (Italy 135)
- 144 ORLER TV
- 145 PADRE PIO TV
- 146 Rai School
- 147 FIRE TV
- 148 Italy 148 (Italy 127)
- 149 Capri Casino
- 150 ITALY 150
- 151 EPIQA
- 153 TV 153
- 154 Italy 154 (Italy 126)
- 155 ITALY 160
- 156 Italy 156 (Art Italy 124)
- 158 RADIO KISS KISS TV
- 159 ITALY 159
- 160 ITALY 160
- 161 Italy 161 (Italy 121)
- 162 CHANNEL 162
- 163 CHANNEL 163
- 164 Italy 164 (Italy 134)
- 165 CHANNEL 165
- 166 Mediatext.it (ITALY CHANNEL)
- 167 VH1
- 169 LA 9 / LA 9 HD
- 177 ODEON 24 / Odeon 24
- 178 STUDIO LIVE * Only active in some regions *
- 180 TGNORBA24 * Active only in some regions *
- 182 WOMEN SHOPPING 182 * Only active in some regions *
- 183 RADIO BIRIKINA TV * Only active in some regions *
- 200 HEVC main10 test (visible only on DVB-T2 HEVC main10 decoders / TVs)
- 203 Rai 3
- 204 PROMO FOOD (GOLD TV ITALY)
- 205 PROMO TRAVEL (THE 4th ITALY)
- 206 PROMO HOME (CHANNEL 24)
- 207 PROMO LIVING (ITALY NETWORK)
- 208 PROMO LIFE (LINEAGEM)
- 209 PROMO SHOPPING (FIRE TV)
- 220 PROMO MUSIC (ITALY LINE)
- 221 IT CHANNEL
- 222 Friends for Italy
- 223 ITALIA SERA (Friends for Italy)
- 224 FRIENDS NETWORK (Friends for Italy)
- 225 225 TV (Tele Shopping)
- 226 WELCOME TV / WELCOME IN (streamed via HbbTV)
- 227 CHANNEL 227 * Only active in some regions *
- 228 Tesory Channel / TESORY CHANNEL * Only active in some regions *
- 229 LA7d
- 230 ILIKE.TV (CHANNEL 162)
- 231 TV CHARM (DONNASHOPPING)
- 232 CHANNEL 232 (CHANNEL 163)
- 233 RTL 102.5 NEWS
- 234 Entertainment Fact
- 235 CHANNEL 235 (streamed via HbbTV)
- 237 CHANNEL 237 (ONLINE TV)
- 238 PROMO KIDS (AIR ITALIA)
- 239 CHANNEL 239
- 240 GENIUS 240 / GENIUS 240 / GENIUS 240 (QTV) * Only active in some regions *
- 241 FRANCE 24
- 242 LA242 (CHANNEL 263)
- 243 TV 243
- 244 BabelTV * Only active in some regions *
- 245 Words of Life
- 247 Capri Fashion
- 248 TCI
- 249 249 SPORT (225 TV)
- 250 PROMO SPORT (ORLER TV)
- 251 PLANET TV (ITALY CHANNEL)
- 252 RPL – YOUR RADIO
- 253 RADIO RADIO TV
- 254 The Greater Italy
- 255 WOMAN SHOPPING
- 256 RADIO BRUNO * Only active in some regions *
- 257 VIRGIN RADIO
- 258 RADIOFRECCIA
- 259 BIKE (visible in streaming via HbbTV)
- 260 BFC (streamed via HbbTV)
- 261 RADIO JOURNAL * Only active in some regions *
- 262 Byoblu
- 263 CHANNEL 263
- 264 CUSANO ITALY TV
- 265 RDS Social TV
- 266 RADIO ZETA
- 267 VH1
- 268 CHANNEL 268 (visible in streaming via HbbTV)
- 269 ZETA TV / ZETA TV * Only active in some regions *
- 270 TV1 (225 TV)
- 401 CHANNEL 401 (NBC MILAN)
- 409 DAZN Channel – Press Info
- 410 LIVE AWARD (streamed via HbbTV)
- 411 SPORT AWARD (visible in streaming via HbbTV)
- 455 Sky One
- 456 Sky Atlantic
- 457 FOX
- 472 Sky Sport Uno HD
- 481 Sky Sport 24
- 482 Sky Sport Uno
- 483 Sky Sports Soccer
- 484 Sky Sport
- 485 Sky Sport
- 501 Rai 1 HD
- 502 Rai 2 HD
- 503 Rai 3 HD
- 504 Network4 HD
- 505 Channel5 HD
- 506 Italy1 HD
- 507 LA7 HD
- 508 TV8 / TV8 PROVISIONAL
- 509 NINE
- 520 20 Mediaset HD
- 522 Iris
- 526 Juwelo
- 529 LA7d HD (LA7d)
- 530 The 5
- 534 Cine34
- 535 Focus
- 536 RTL 102.5 HD
- 537 GM24.IT HD (GM24.IT)
- 539 TOPcrime
- 549 Mediaset Italia Due
- 551 TGCOM24
- 553 ITALY 53 (Casa Italia 53)
- 558 HD RADIO ARROW
- 560 SPORTITALIA HD (SPORTITALIA) / SPORTITALIA HD (Sportitalia HD Plus)
- 569 Deejay HD TV
- 570 RadioItaliaTV HD (RadioItaliaTV)
- 583 ITALY CHANNEL 83
- 584 ITALY CHANNEL 84
- 701 Rai Radio1
- 702 Rai Radio2
- 703 Rai Radio3
- 707 R Italy SMI
- 713 Radio Capital
- 714 Radio Deejay
- 715 Radio m2o
- 719 RADIO CAPRI
- 724 RDS Social TV / RADIO CHANNEL ITALY
- 725 FLY ME IN THE HEART
- 733 VATICAN RADIO ITALY
- 736 RTL 102.5
- 737 RTL 102.5 NEWS
- 740 RPL – YOUR RADIO
- 758 ARROW
- 770 R Italy SMI
- 771 Radio R101
- 772 Radio Monte Carlo
- 780 RADIO CANALE ITALIA
- 781 FLY ME INTO YOUR HEART
- 785 RADIO 105
- 786 VIRGIN RADIO
- 789 Radio Maria
- 801 Rai 3 TGR Region
- 802 Rai 3 TGR Region
- 803 Rai 3 TGR Region
- 804 Rai 3 TGR Region
- 805 Rai 3 TGR Region
- 806 Rai 3 TGR Region
- 807 Rai 3 TGR Region
- 808 Rai 3 TGR Region
- 809 Rai 3 TGR Region
- 810 Rai 3 TGR Region
- 811 Rai 3 TGR Region
- 812 Rai 3 TGR Region
- 813 Rai 3 TGR Region
- 814 Rai 3 TGR Region
- 815 Rai 3 TGR Region
- 816 Rai 3 TGR Region
- 817 Rai 3 TGR Region
- 818 Rai 3 TGR Region
- 819 Rai 3 TGR Region
- 820 Rai 3 TGR Region
- 821 Rai 3 TGR Region
- 822 Rai 3 TGR Region
- 823 Rai 3 TGR Region
- 828 IT CHANNEL
- 829 LA7 Test
- 831 RTV San Marino
- 836 ARTE INVESTIMENTI (visible in streaming via HbbTV)
- 866 Radio Capri
- 867 VH1 On Demand
- 877 877
- 888 LA7 TEST
- 907 LA7 TEST
- 908 TV8 News On Demand
- 929 LA7 Services on demand
- 967 VH1 On Demand
- 997 LA7 on demand (LA7)
- 998 LA7 TEST
- 999 LA7 TEST
There are, then, some TV and radio channels that at the moment they do not have a numbering LCN assigned. Here they are:
- Sportitalia
- TV8 PROVISIONAL
- TV8 PROVISIONAL
- PROVISIONAL Heaven
- Sky TG24 PROVISIONAL
- TV8 News On Demand
- Super! – Provisional (cartel)
- Paramount Network (sign)
- Spike (sign)
- ITALY 121
- ART ITALY 124
- ART ITALY 125
- ITALY 126
- ITALY 127
- ITALY 134
- ITALY 135
- ITALY 136
- ITALY 143
- ITALY 148
- ITALY 154
- ITALY 156
- ITALY 161
- ITALY 164
- ITALY 53 (Casa Italia 53)
- ITALY 141 (Italy 53)
Because some channels are provisional
Many of the channels, both radio and TV, on this list carry the words “Provisional“. These are channels that stand for “change something“: Usually it is the frequency or the encoding or, in some cases, even the LCN number.
You can find more information on interim channels in this deepening.
How to watch channels on HbbTV
The acronym HbbTV stands for “Hybrid Broadcast Broadband TV“. Channels of this type are not broadcast by radio, but via the Internet, so to see them you need to have TV compatible with this standard and let it be connected to the Internet router home.
You can find more information on HbbTV at this deepening.
What to do if you don’t see all the channels in the list
Yes, some of the channels in this list are not visible on our Smart TV, there are two possible cases: or the TV is not compatible (with the HEVC Main10 codec or with the HbbTV), or the channel is not tuned. In the first case there is nothing to do, while in the second it is sufficient to throw one manual tuning of the Smart TV which, evidently, is not set up to do it alone.