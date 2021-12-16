Legal interests in increase from January 1, 2022, date from which the rate will go from 0.01 expected for 2021 to1.25 percent.

The decree of the Ministry of Economy and Finance of 13 December, published in Official Gazette on December 15, 2021, with which theupdate of the essay of the legal interests based on the average gross annual yield on government bonds with a maturity of no more than 12 months and the inflation rate recorded for the year.

Two figures that lead to the upside of the measure of legal interests due from January 1, 2022, and among the consequences will increase the additional sums applied in the event of late payment of taxes.

Legal interest on the rise from 1 January 2022: the updated rate from the MEF

According to the provisions of article 1284, first paragraph of the civil code, the legal interest wise equal to 2.5 per cent can be changed annually by the Minister of Economy, taking into account two parameters:

the average annual return gross of government bonds, with a maturity not exceeding twelve months;

The MEF decree of 13 December published in the Official Gazette on 15 December, the deadline for updating the essay, establishes that with effect from 1 January 2022 the statutory interest will be 1.25 per cent, a marked increase compared to last year’s forecast.

MEF Decree 13 December 2021 – Official Gazette of 16 December 2021 Modification of the legal interest rate starting from January 1, 2022

From 1st January to 31st December 2021, the measure of the legal interest rate was fixed at 0.01 percent, the lowest value ever touched.

Starting from next year, on the other hand, the parameters set for 2010 will be returned and, albeit with some variations, until 2014.

What it will entail the increase from a practical point of view?

Legal interests, as known, are one of the parameters to keep in mind for the late payment of taxes, and influence the calculation of active repentance.

The increase expected from 1 January 2022 will therefore entail a increase in additional costs owed by the taxpayers who will pay late fees and taxes. A considerable leap forward, if we take into account the all-time low of 0.01 per cent expected for the previous year.

The determination of the extent of legal interests also has a profound impact on commercial relationships between companies and in relations between citizens and the public administration.

For example, in the case of payment of pension benefits in delay, the increase in legal interests will entail a recalculation in favor of the taxpayer of the sums due by INPS based on the timing of disbursement.

Legal interest 2022 and earlier: the rate expected in past years

There variation of the legal interest rate starting from 1 January 2022 it assumes particular importance for taxpayers who intend, by way of example, pay taxes due in 2021 benefiting from active repentance.

In that case, theadditional interest must be calculated:

applying the rate of 0.01 percent from 1st January to 31st December 2021;

from 1st January to 31st December 2021; applying the rate updated by the MEF equal to 1.25 per cent from 1st January to 31st December 2022.

It is therefore useful to provide one summary table of the changes made by the MEF over the years, due to changes in the yield on government bonds and in the rate of inflation: