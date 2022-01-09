the updates of the 21st day
All the updates on the twenty-first day of A league which will take place between today, Sunday 9 January and Tuesday 11 January. Match results, standings and scorers. There Juventus will face Roma today at 18:30 at the Olympic Stadium.
Sunday 9th January
Venice-Milan 0-3 (2 ′ Ibrahimovic. 49 ′ and 59 ′ rig. Theo Hernandez)
Empoli-Sassuolo 1-5 (13 ‘rig. Berardi, 16’ Henderson, 24 ‘Raspadori, 67’ Scamacca, 71 ‘Raspadori, 92’ Scamacca)
Napoli-Sampdoria 1-0 (43 ′ Petagna)
Udinese 2-6 Atalanta (17 ′ Pasalic, 22 ′ Muriel, 43 ′ Malinovskyi, 60 ′ aut. Djimsiti, 76 ′ Muriel, 88 ′ Beto, 89 ′ Maehle, 92 ′ Pessina)
Genoa-Spezia 0-1 (14 ′ Sticks)
Roma-Juventus 3-4 (11 ′ Abraham, 18 ′ Dybala, 48 ′ Mkhitaryan, 53 ′ Pellegrini, 70 ′ Locatelli, 72 ′ Kulusevski, 77 ′ De Sciglio)
Verona-Salernitana at 8.45pm
Inter-Lazio at 8.45pm
Monday 10th January
Turin-Fiorentina 5 pm
Tuesday 11th January
Cagliari-Bologna at 8.45 pm
CLASSIFICATION
AC Milan 48
Inter 46
Naples 43
Atalanta 41
Juventus 38
Fiorentina 32
Rome 32
Lazio 32
Empoli 28
Sassuolo 28
Bologna 27
Verona 27
Turin 25
Sampdoria 20
Udinese 20
Spice 19
Venice 17
Cagliari 13
Genoa 12
Salerno 8