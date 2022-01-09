the updates of the 21st day

Listen to the audio version of the article

Serie A results and standings: all the updates of the twentieth day of the championship. Partials and scorers from the fields

All the updates on the twenty-first day of A league which will take place between today, Sunday 9 January and Tuesday 11 January. Match results, standings and scorers. There Juventus will face Roma today at 18:30 at the Olympic Stadium.

Sunday 9th January

Venice-Milan 0-3 (2 ′ Ibrahimovic. 49 ′ and 59 ′ rig. Theo Hernandez)

Empoli-Sassuolo 1-5 (13 ‘rig. Berardi, 16’ Henderson, 24 ‘Raspadori, 67’ Scamacca, 71 ‘Raspadori, 92’ Scamacca)

Napoli-Sampdoria 1-0 (43 ′ Petagna)

Udinese 2-6 Atalanta (17 ′ Pasalic, 22 ′ Muriel, 43 ′ Malinovskyi, 60 ′ aut. Djimsiti, 76 ′ Muriel, 88 ′ Beto, 89 ′ Maehle, 92 ′ Pessina)

Genoa-Spezia 0-1 (14 ′ Sticks)

Roma-Juventus 3-4 (11 ′ Abraham, 18 ′ Dybala, 48 ′ Mkhitaryan, 53 ′ Pellegrini, 70 ′ Locatelli, 72 ′ Kulusevski, 77 ′ De Sciglio)

Verona-Salernitana at 8.45pm

Inter-Lazio at 8.45pm

Monday 10th January

Turin-Fiorentina 5 pm

Tuesday 11th January

Cagliari-Bologna at 8.45 pm

CLASSIFICATION

AC Milan 48

Inter 46

Naples 43

Atalanta 41

Juventus 38

Fiorentina 32

Rome 32

Lazio 32

Empoli 28

Sassuolo 28

Bologna 27

Verona 27

Turin 25

Sampdoria 20

Udinese 20

Spice 19

Venice 17

Cagliari 13

Genoa 12

Salerno 8