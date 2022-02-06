Listen to the audio version of the article

Serie A results and standings: all the updates of the 24th day of the championship. Partials and scorers from the fields

All the updates on the twenty-fourth day of A league which will take place between today, Saturday 5 February and Monday 7 February. Match results, standings and scorers. There Juventus will face Verona on Sunday at 8.45pm at the Stadium.

Saturday 5th February

Rome-Genoa 0-0

Inter-Milan 1-2 (39 ′ Perisic, 75 ′, 79 ′ Giroud)

Fiorentina-Lazio 0-3 (52 ′ Milinkovic-Savic, 70 ′ Property, 81 ′ Biraghi own goal)

Sunday 6th February

Atalanta 1-2 Cagliari (50 ′ Pereiro, 64 ′ Palomino, 68 ′ Pereiro)

Bologna 0-0 Empoli

Sampdoria-Sassuolo 4-0 (5 ‘Caputo, 7’ Sensi, 63 ‘Conti, 91’ Candreva)

Venice-Naples 0-2 (60 ‘Osimhen, 100’ Petagna)

Udinese-Turin 2-0 (93 ‘Molina, 97’ Pussetto)

Juventus-Verona 2-0 (13 ‘Vlahovic, 61’ Zakaria)

Monday 7 February

Salernitana-Spezia at 8.45pm

CLASSIFICATION

Inter 53

AC Milan 52

Naples 52

Juventus 45

Atalanta 43

Rome 39

Lazio 39

Fiorentina 36

Verona 33

Turin 32

Empoli 30

Sassuolo 29

Bologna 28

Udinese 27

Spice 25

Sampdoria 23

Venice 18

Cagliari 17

Genoa 13

Salerno 10