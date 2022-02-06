the updates of the 24th day

by

DS

Listen to the audio version of the article

Serie A results and standings: all the updates of the 24th day of the championship. Partials and scorers from the fields

All the updates on the twenty-fourth day of A league which will take place between today, Saturday 5 February and Monday 7 February. Match results, standings and scorers. There Juventus will face Verona on Sunday at 8.45pm at the Stadium.

Saturday 5th February

Rome-Genoa 0-0

Inter-Milan 1-2 (39 ′ Perisic, 75 ′, 79 ′ Giroud)

Fiorentina-Lazio 0-3 (52 ′ Milinkovic-Savic, 70 ′ Property, 81 ′ Biraghi own goal)

Sunday 6th February

Atalanta 1-2 Cagliari (50 ′ Pereiro, 64 ′ Palomino, 68 ′ Pereiro)

Bologna 0-0 Empoli

Sampdoria-Sassuolo 4-0 (5 ‘Caputo, 7’ Sensi, 63 ‘Conti, 91’ Candreva)

Venice-Naples 0-2 (60 ‘Osimhen, 100’ Petagna)

Udinese-Turin 2-0 (93 ‘Molina, 97’ Pussetto)

Juventus-Verona 2-0 (13 ‘Vlahovic, 61’ Zakaria)

Monday 7 February

Salernitana-Spezia at 8.45pm

CLASSIFICATION

Inter 53
AC Milan 52
Naples 52
Juventus 45
Atalanta 43
Rome 39
Lazio 39
Fiorentina 36
Verona 33
Turin 32
Empoli 30
Sassuolo 29
Bologna 28
Udinese 27
Spice 25
Sampdoria 23
Venice 18
Cagliari 17
Genoa 13
Salerno 10

Source link

Leave a Comment