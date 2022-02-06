Listen to the audio version of the article
Serie A results and standings: all the updates of the 24th day of the championship. Partials and scorers from the fields
All the updates on the twenty-fourth day of A league which will take place between today, Saturday 5 February and Monday 7 February. Match results, standings and scorers. There Juventus will face Verona on Sunday at 8.45pm at the Stadium.
Saturday 5th February
Rome-Genoa 0-0
Inter-Milan 1-2 (39 ′ Perisic, 75 ′, 79 ′ Giroud)
Fiorentina-Lazio 0-3 (52 ′ Milinkovic-Savic, 70 ′ Property, 81 ′ Biraghi own goal)
Sunday 6th February
Atalanta 1-2 Cagliari (50 ′ Pereiro, 64 ′ Palomino, 68 ′ Pereiro)
Bologna 0-0 Empoli
Sampdoria-Sassuolo 4-0 (5 ‘Caputo, 7’ Sensi, 63 ‘Conti, 91’ Candreva)
Venice-Naples 0-2 (60 ‘Osimhen, 100’ Petagna)
Udinese-Turin 2-0 (93 ‘Molina, 97’ Pussetto)
Juventus-Verona 2-0 (13 ‘Vlahovic, 61’ Zakaria)
Monday 7 February
Salernitana-Spezia at 8.45pm
CLASSIFICATION
Inter 53
AC Milan 52
Naples 52
Juventus 45
Atalanta 43
Rome 39
Lazio 39
Fiorentina 36
Verona 33
Turin 32
Empoli 30
Sassuolo 29
Bologna 28
Udinese 27
Spice 25
Sampdoria 23
Venice 18
Cagliari 17
Genoa 13
Salerno 10