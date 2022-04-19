The UPR also suffers cyber attacks, but “the situation was addressed”

The University of Puerto Rico (UPR) has been the target of a series of cyber attacks in recent days aimed at limiting the availability of services, reported today the interim president of the UPR, Dr. Mayra Olavarría Cruz.

His statements come minutes after the government, at a press conference to give details about an attack by ransomware to the system of the private operator that manages AutoExpreso and that has kept the recharging system out of service since Saturday. It was at this conference at the Miramar Convention Center that the cyberattack on the public school was initially disclosed.

The ransomware is a type of virus that infects computers, encrypts or kidnap the files contained in the system storage (hard drives) and then request a payment (usually via cryptocurrency Bitcoin) to regain access to the information.

to questions of The new day, the UPR spokesman, Daniel Rodríguez León, explained that the situation in the institution’s systems is not an attack by ransomware. In this case, the cyber attacks caused several interruptions in the use of the Moodle virtual class platform.

“It happens sporadically when many users around the world increase traffic on the platform to prevent bona fide users from gaining access. This happens by episodes that can last half an hour, an hour, in which it is attended and resolved, ”he detailed.

He argued that it is not the first time they have faced this type of problem and that university students are informed via email. “The university community is always informed, what happens is that the internal communication transcended the networks and coincided with the AutoExpreso issue, but in reality they have nothing to do with it.”

Olavarría Cruz assured that the situation was addressed and had no consequences that could affect system users. He pointed out that there was no data loss, identity theft, or damage to UPR’s servers or network infrastructure.

“The UPR, like any other type of government or private organization, is continually exposed to these cyber attacks. The important thing is that we have the necessary security tools to identify them and serve them quickly and effectively,” the interim president explained in a statement.

For her part, the Secretary of the Interior, Noelia García, stated at a press conference that the Puerto Rico Office of Innovation and Technology Services (PRITS) would take part in any investigation carried out by the UPR on cyber attacks.

“They (the UPR) have basically just notified us of what is happening and we will certainly make ourselves available to collaborate,” Garcia said.

“The personnel of the Information Systems Office, experts in security, are working in collaboration with security agencies to which information is provided to find the origin of the attacks,” said Olavarría Cruz.