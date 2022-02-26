the ups and downs of Pumas for the Clásico Capitalino

Andrés Lillini looks for it with what he has for the Clásico Capitalino between Pumas and América for the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX.

Undoubtedly, date seven of the 2022 Grita México Closing Tournament of Liga MX, has a single main course what will he be Capital Classic that Andrés Lillini’s UNAM Pumas and Santiago Solari’s Águilas del América will play at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario on Saturday, February 26, starting at 9:00 p.m. CDMX.

On the side of the men’s main group of the National University Club, a trend is repeated who suffered it, above all, in the match he played midweek in CU against Deportivo Saprissa of Costa Rica for the return leg of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League round of 16: casualties, mainly due to injury.

Nevertheless, Andrés Lillini, particularly for the Clásico Capitalino, will recover two of his soldiers: Alfredo Talavera and Higor Meritao. Both overcame their physical problems and will now be available for the duel with the Águilas del América who, by the way, put at stake the continuity of Santiago Solari as helmsman.

However, not all are good for the Pumas UNAM strategist. Despite reincorporating the Brazilian goalkeeper and midfielder, there are still five elements that he will not be able to count on for this weekend’s appointment corresponding to the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX: Marco Garcia, Carlos Gutiérrez, Alek Álvarez, Jorge Ruvalcaba and Cristian Battocchio.

Where to watch live and direct Pumas vs. America for the Mexico C22 Shout Tournament of Liga MX?

The UNAM Pumas led by Andrés Lillini and the Águilas del América led by Santiago Solari will cross paths for the seventh date of the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX, next Saturday, February 26, starting at 9:00 p.m. University Olympic. The live broadcast will be in charge of the TUDN signal.

