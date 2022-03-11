The UPV/EHU awards the works for the Faculty of Medicine for 54 million

The UPV/EHU has already taken the final step to begin work on the new Faculty of Medicine on the site adjacent to the Basurto Hospital. The rector, Eva Ferreira, signed last Friday the resolution awarding the works to the union of companies made up of the firms Altuna and Uria, Cycasa and OHL for an amount of 53.38 million eurosa practically similar amount for which the works went out to tender at the end of last year.

The adjudication implies that now all the administrative machinery begins before it can clear the triangular plot of cars where the educational building will be erected and the first excavators will enter.

The forecast is that the works can start at the end of this spring or the beginning of the summer, with the purpose of completing the construction within a subsequent period of 36 months. The objective is for students and teachers to move from the current university facilities in Leioa to the new classrooms and offices to start the 2025/2026 academic year in them.

The construction of the new Faculty of Medicine adjacent to the Basurto Hospital it will also house the disciplines of Nursing and Physiotherapy. The building is characterized by having a triangular profile that will occupy the site where the staff of the health center now park their vehicles and that you will see passing through its corridors, classrooms and offices to about 3,000 people each school day.

The design of the intended building is practical for the uses to which it will be put. and it will be as neutral as possible to avoid any circumstance that could cause problems for the adjoining hospital and the thousands of residents of the nearby neighborhood.

with little space

A unique building that adapts to the scarce existing space, the footprint that it will occupy barely covers 5,300 square meters of surface, which will have between five and eight floors due to the difference in height of the land, almost ten meters, between Montevideo Avenue and Perez Galdos street.

It is at this last crossroads with Gurtubay Street that the the sharpest vertex of the building, which also presents the main access to the faculty for all its users.

The needs of three health disciplines require spaces and systems for services as characteristic as a morgue that stores corpses with which to practice or an animal facility with cages and stables where the necessary species for research are kept.