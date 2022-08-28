The UPV/EHU will put out to tender the Faculty of Medicine “as soon as possible”

The University of the Basque Country, UPV/EHU, has recognized its intention and re-tender the construction of the Faculty of Medicine and Nursing in Bilbao “as soon as possible”, after the resignation of the joint venture that was going to carry out the works for not being able to assume its cost due to the increase in the prices of raw materials.

The Temporary Union of Companies (UTE) Medikuntza, which was awarded the construction of the future teaching health center in Bilbao, has renounced the works, alleging that the rise in the cost of materials prevents it from undertaking work that should have begun this summer .

“Uncertainty” and inflation leave more than 40 public works deserted this year in Gipuzkoa

The withdrawal has left the contest empty, which amounted to more than 53.4 million euros. Faced with this situation, the University of the Basque Country issued a statement on August 12 in which it “regrets” the decision taken by the contractors and shows its “firm will” to put the works out to tender again “as soon as possible.” possible”.

The initial forecasts were that the works could begin at the beginning of this summer with the aim that, with the building completed in the 36 months initially planned and, after the conditioning of the spaces, it could enter service in the 2025/2026 academic year. The UPV put the works out to tender on October 15, 2021, with a budget of 53.4 million.

Only the companies Construcciones Adolfo Sobrino SA, Altuna y Uría SA and Cycasa Canteras y Construcciones SA participated in the tender, with the commitment to formally constitute a joint venture in the event of being awarded.

After verifying that the offer met all the requirements set out in the specifications, the university’s Contracting Board awarded the contract on March 4, for 53.3 million euros, a similar amount for which it went out to tender. The companies had previously been established in the UTE Medikuntza, although the contract was never formalized.

However, on July 28, the successful bidders submitted a letter requesting the waiver of the contract, due to the “extraordinary and disproportionate” increase in construction costs since they submitted the offer -which the firms themselves put at a 20%– it was “impossible to face the contract in the agreed terms because it was enormously burdensome for it”.

For this reason, the UPV has terminated the award this month, without penalizing the companies since the resignation was due to reasons that occurred after the presentation of its offer and none of the circumstances foreseen to demand a 3% of the bidding base budget.

university district

The future building, which will house the faculties of Medicine, Nursing and Physiotherapy, will complete the university district that the Basurto area will become. Built on a triangular plot adjoining the Basurto Hospital, which is currently used as a car park for the health center’s staff, the block is characterized by a unique design in the shape of a three-pronged comb to be able to adapt to a footprint of just 5,300 m2. .

It will have between five and eight floors, plus an underground one with more than a hundred parking spaces, due to the difference in elevation of the land of almost ten meters. The block will house 71 classrooms, 206 offices for teachers and 191 laboratories that will be used by some 3,000 people each school day. In the basement, in addition to the car park, there will also be two dining rooms, changing rooms, warehouses and technical offices, while the floor located at ground level will house the two undergraduate rooms, the center’s secretariat, the library and the study rooms. For its part, the 71 classrooms and seminars, which will have a variable surface, will be distributed between floors 1, 2 and 3.