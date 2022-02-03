By now we know that what we eat has a significant impact on our body and even our mood. This is why we should make thoughtful choices when deciding what to put on the table. In fact, we can at least alleviate symptoms resulting from transient health problems or ailments. If, for example, we have difficulty with urination, after consulting your doctor, we could try drinks with proven diuretic properties. In particular, some dried plants left to infuse in hot water could give relief in this sense, and more. In practice, it is a question of choosing one of the most suitable herbal teas for this type of situation.

A herb with strong diuretic properties

A herbal tea with prominent diuretic properties would be composed of two common herbs: weed and sorrel.

The grass contains several components capable of bringing more beneficial properties. In particular, it can be used for its diuretic and anti-inflammatory properties. For this reason, it could be included in our diet in case of urinary tract infections or even for the prevention of them. Hence, it would be helpful in case of dysuria, cystitis and kidney stone prevention. Moreover, you could also use the grass also when you suffer from gout, rheumatic pains and even in the case of a simple cough. This is because it has a soothing power on mucous membranes, such as those of the throat.

Keep in mind that there are some cases in which it would be better to refrain from consuming this herbal tea. For example, in case of hypersensitivity to grass, hydroelectric imbalance, edema caused by heart and / or kidney failure, and more. For this, it is advisable to ask our doctor for advice, especially if we are already taking diuretic drugs.

The urge to pee would return quickly thanks to this diuretic herbal tea that would be good for the kidneys and decongest the nasal passages

Another plant would be well known for its diuretic and purifying properties. This is sorrel, a small plant that would be able to bring great benefits. It can be consumed in a salad or in an herbal tea. As a result, we may feel even more thirst-quenched and this little plant could also disinfect small wounds in the mouth. However, sorrel is also rich in antioxidants, minerals and vitamins that are beneficial for the proper functioning of our metabolism. In addition, it would also be useful in case of fever and stuffy nose.

At the same time, it is best not to abuse either sorrel or weed, since research still has a few steps to take to establish all their benefits and possible negative effects. However, both of these herbs are found in herbal medicine shops, where we can also ask the counter clerk for some information. In any case, we proceed as for any other herbal tea. Put an equal measure of grass and sorrel in a filter and transfer it to boiling water, leaving it for about 10 minutes. After that, we should soon feel the urge to pee and the nasal passages clearer.

