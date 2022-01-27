“The urgency of the tax authorities is to thin out the tax laws”

Today it is underway Call 2022, historical training and informative event of Sole24Ore, which the editors of Tax information is following live as usual.

All interested readers are therefore invited to follow the event live on the pages of Sole24Ore; here, however, we want to deepen with you the intervention of this morning of Director of the Revenue Agency Maria Ernesto Ruffini, who, interviewed by Fabio Tamburini, focused on several important issues.

From the mandatory electronic invoice in the future for flat rates to compliance letters, passing through the “urgent need to thin out the tax regulatory landscape“.

Compulsory electronic invoice for flat rates: from when and with what benefits?

The first issue addressed by Director Ruffini concerns the obligation of electronic invoicing for taxpayers with a flat-rate VAT number.

Ruffini highlighted how the electronic invoicing system is now well-established and allows data to be crossed, improving the efficiency of administrative processes.

The electronic invoice therefore has several advantages, such as that of successfully fighting tax evasion.

However, the Director Ruffini did not unbalance on the effective date of the future obligation of electronic invoicing for flat-rate rates, pointing out only that about half of the one million and seven hundred thousand operators already work (optionally) with the new system.

Transforming compliance letters into executive assessment: is it possible?

The Director of Sole24Ore Tamburini then asked Ruffini if ​​it is possible or can we foresee the future transformation of compliance letters into executive assessment.

In fact, how much does the phenomenon of inertia inertia on the part of citizens weigh on the financial administration?

Ruffini’s answer is interesting:

“Premise: if we all paid our taxes we would all have the opportunity to pay them less, we should all remember him as citizens. In terms of compliance letters, they are a valuable tool for bring the taxman closer to the taxpayer because they allow the AF to report errors and to the recipient to regularize the errors themselves, without seeing the documents of assessment and settlement arrive directly, paying reduced penalties. It is clear that if the taxpayer does not take advantage of this possibility, he will have to be subject to the ordinary procedures. The possibility of transforming the letters of compliance into an executive assessment is in any case up to the legislator and, if accepted, it would reduce the time for citizens. How heavy are compliance letters? Most taxpayers adhere, it is difficult to give numbers. Compliance letters tend to invite the regularization of formal errors “

Cunning Covid concessions unduly collected: what target has been set for recovery?

Director Ruffini then focused on the phenomenon of crafty Covid concessions, declaring:

“I would not use the term target, we do not have an economic objective with respect to the recovery of non-repayable grants granted to individuals in difficulty. However, we have a duty to give a signal to citizens: resources destined for taxpayers in serious difficulty due to the pandemic cannot be stolen. We will work closely with the GdF to recover everything, especially to give a signal to honest citizens “

About 1000 questions in 2021: is there not the risk of an increasingly “casuistic” tax versus a more “systemic” tax?

Also interesting is the in-depth analysis of the subject of documents of practice, issued to an increasing extent in recent years.

Urged on the subject by Tamburini, the Director Ruffini highlighted that:

“We have asked about a thousand of them, however, answering about a thousand questions … In other words, why do we get so many questions? We receive them because there is an urgent need to thin out the tax landscape: about 800 rules in force that create a labyrinth, a jungle in which it is difficult to find a compass. Having said this, whenever the taxpayer has an interpretative difficulty, the Revenue Agency tries to respond in time and with clarity. Since 2018 I have chosen to make all these questions public to simplify and make the answers to the questions known to all, this was not done before. However, I would consider the last year an exception, due to the numerous regulatory interventions made necessary by the pandemic. I always keep it on my desk the instructions to the first tax return of 1954: 16 pages of instructions in a very clear and enviable Italian, unfortunately no longer used. In 2021, we wrote more than 400 pages of instructions because they are obliged to do so by the numerous regulations “.

The relationship between the Revenue Agency and taxpayers and the difficulties in accessing offices

The interview with Director Ruffini ended with an analysis of the relationship between the Revenue Agency and taxpayers and the difficulties in accessing offices.

Taxpayers find it difficult to deal with the financial administration offices, how could this be solved?

According to Ruffini in two ways: