The US accused Chinese intelligence officials of wanting to bribe an FBI agent to steal confidential information

The US Attorney General, Merrick Garlandaccused two Chinese citizens of trying to obstruct a trial of the Chinese telecommunications company huaweias part of a broader intervention scheme by Beijing to exert illegal influence on the United States.

The indictment alleges that they paid an American informant — actually a double agent — whom they believed they had recruited from a government agency to provide documents related to a legal case against the Chinese company, in exchange for $61,000 worth of bitcoin.

According to the complaint by US authorities, Chinese intelligence paid $61,000 in Bitcoin in bribes to an FBI double agent to obtain internal files and other sensitive information related to an ongoing investigation and prosecution of a company based in China. in China.

In February 2020, the Justice Department announced that Huawei had been charged with violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

“The Justice Department will not tolerate attempts by any foreign power to undermine the rule of law on which our democracy is founded,” Garland told a news conference.

Guochun He and Zheng Wang accused of being Chinese spies who tried to intercede in US justice on behalf of Huawei

Prosecutors also unsealed charges against four Chinese nationals in what they called a long-running intelligence campaign.

The complaint against He and Wang alleges that they tried to obtain confidential information about witnesses, evidence from the trial, and possible new charges that the company could face.

To do so, he alleges that they tried to recruit a US official who they thought would help them spy for China.

The recruit, referred to only as “GE-1,” in actually worked as a double agent for the United States under the supervision of the FBI.

According to the complaint, He and Wang began trying to access non-public information about the Justice Department investigation when the company was initially indicted in 2019.

But his activity intensified in the summer of 2021, when He asked GE-1 about the details of meetings with the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York as prosecutors discussed preparations for the jury trial.

In response, GE-1 passed He a piece of paper that appeared to be marked classified.. That page purported to discuss a plan by federal investigators to arrest two of the company’s executives in China.

In exchange for that page, he paid GE-1 $41,000 in bitcoin. In total, they paid $61,000.

Later that same year, GE-1 also passed a second document that also purportedly discussed legal strategy, including the use of multiple cooperating witnesses in the prosecution.

File image of the US attorney general, Merrick Garland, during a press conference on gun control at the Department of Justice, Washington, USA. June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

In addition to the two Chinese agents who tried to intervene for Huawei, the US Justice Department filed charges against thirteen officials.

The US attorney general, Merrick Garland, made the announcement at a press conference accompanied by the “number two” of the Department of Justice, Lisa O. Monaco; FBI Director General Christopher Wray; and Assistant Attorney General for Homeland Security Matthew Olsen.

The US attorney general noted that in another court in the District of New Jersey Another indictment has been made public against four individuals, three of whom are Chinese intelligence personnel, for allegedly “conspiring to act in the US as illegal agents on behalf of a foreign government.”

“The indictment alleges that between 2008 and 2018 the defendants used a purported Chinese academic institute as a cover to target individuals in the US and other Chinese intelligence missions,” Garland explained.

Among other missions they allegedly tried to obtain technology and equipment from the US to send it to China, and tried to disrupt protests on US soil that “would have embarrassed the Chinese government,” said the US Justice Minister.

To these two open cases is added a third, also before the Eastern District Court of New York, in which the Washington Executive has filed charges against seven individuals who allegedly worked for Beijing “for threatening, harassing and forcing a resident in the US to return to China.”

“Last Thursday we arrested two of the defendants,” Garland said, adding that China often locates suspected fugitives from the country in other parts of the world to force them to return to its territory.

“As these cases show, the Chinese government sought to interfere with the rights and freedoms of individuals in the United States and to undermine our judicial system that protects those rights,” said Garland, who assured that the Justice Department “will not tolerate” the efforts of no foreign power to undermine law enforcement.

(With information from Reuters, EFE and AFP)

