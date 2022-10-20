The US accused seven people of facilitating the arrival of military technology and Venezuelan oil to sanctioned Russian companies

Two are merchants of the Venezuelan state oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela (REUTERS / Gaby Oraa)

U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday charged five Russian citizens and two merchants with Venezuela’s state oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela, with sanctions evasion and other charges in a plan to ship Venezuelan crude to Russian and Chinese buyers.

The defendants are: Yuri Orekhov; Artem Uss; Svetlana Zurugasheva; Juan Fernando Serrano Ponce; Juan Carlos Soto; Timothy Telegin; Y Sergey Tulyakov.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said Russian citizens Yuri Orekhov Y Svetlana Kuzurgasheva they also acquired military technologies from US manufacturers and shipped them to Russian end users, including sanctioned companies.

Orekov was arrested in Germany on Monday. Another Russian citizen charged in the case, Artem Uss, was arrested in Italy and the United States is seeking his extradition, prosecutors said. The agency Reuters he could not immediately reach any of the defendants for comment.

US law enforcement is looking for prioritize the application of sanctions to Russia to pressure the Kremlin to stop its invasion of Ukraine.

Prosecutors said Orekhov and Uss used a Germany-based company they owned, Nord-Deutsche Industrieanlagenbau GmbH, also known as NDA, as facade to buy military and dual-use technologies such as semiconductors, radars and satellites.

They shipped those items to Russian end users, including sanctioned companies controlled by Timofey Telegin and Sergey Tulyakov, two of the other Russian nationals indicted on Wednesday.

Orekhov and Uss also used NDA to ship millions of barrels of oil from Venezuela to buyers in Russia and China, working with two other defendants, Juan Fernando Serrano and Juan Carlos Soto, to negotiate deals with the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, on which the United States imposed sanctions in 2019.

Orekhov identifies himself on his LinkedIn social network profile as an “entrepreneur.” In addition, he says that he is CEO of a private company (NDA) of commodities trading located in the European Union.

Serrano Ponce, meanwhile, is presented on the same platform as CEO at Treseus – Cross Trading, based in Spain: “We are specialists in the Middle East. We help companies to develop and expand their international business”.

The 12-count indictment was unsealed today in federal court in Brooklyn. Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York; Michael J. Driscoll, Deputy Director in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York Field Office (FBI); Jonathan Carson, Special Agent in Charge; and Andrew Adams, Director of the KleptoCapture Working Group, announced the charges.

Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

As alleged, the defendants they were criminal enablers of the oligarchs, orchestrating a complex scheme to illegally obtain US military technology and Venezuelan-sanctioned oil through a myriad of transactions involving shell companies and cryptocurrencies. His efforts undermined security, economic stability, and the rule of law around the world,” stated US Attorney Peace. “We will continue to investigate, disrupt and prosecute those who fuel Russia’s brutal war in Ukraineevade sanctions and perpetuate the underground economy of transnational money laundering.”

“Today we announce the dismantling of a sophisticated network consisting of at least five Russian citizens and two Venezuelan citizens, each of which is directly linked to corrupt state-owned companies, who knowingly sought to hide the theft of US military technology and profit from black businesses. oil market,” said Driscoll, deputy director in charge of the FBI. “This network planned to acquire sophisticated technology in direct support of a reeling Russian Federation military industrial complex. While America’s adversaries may seek innovative means to undermine the United States, they will continually be met with the FBI’s determination to tirelessly uncover and overcome all threats to America’s national security, no matter where they seek safe haven.” .

“Complex criminal schemes like this one require sustained coordination and collaboration between federal law enforcement and international partners. I am proud of our team of dedicated law enforcement professionals for their teamwork and dedication to enforcing US export controls,” said Carson, Special Agent in Charge of the US Department of Commerce. “We will continue to enforce the unprecedented export controls put in place in response to Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine and the Office of Export Control intends to go after these violators wherever they are around the world,” he concluded.

(With information from Reuters and Justive.gov)

