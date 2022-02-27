

©Reuters. The US accuses the founder of an alleged “crypto” business of millionaire fraud



Washington, Feb 25 (.).- The US Justice accused this Friday the Indian citizen Satish Kumbhani, founder of the closed BitConnect cryptocurrency exchange platform, of having carried out a fraud of some 2,400 million dollars that affected thousands of small investors.

Kumbhani, who is not in the custody of US authorities, has been indicted on numerous charges and faces a maximum sentence of 70 years in prison, the Justice Department announced.

According to prosecutors, BitConnect promised investors huge returns and guaranteed returns thanks to alleged software that allowed them to take advantage of the volatility of the cryptocurrency markets.

However, what Kumbhani and his associates were running was a global pyramid scheme in which they paid early investors with funds contributed by new investors, they say.

“This indictment alleges a massive cryptocurrency plot that defrauded investors of over $2 billion,” US Attorney for the Southern District of California Randy Grossman said in a statement.

BitConnect, launched in 2016 and which reached a capitalization of 3,400 million dollars, suddenly closed in 2018 after receiving requirements from the United States authorities and left thousands of investors with losses.