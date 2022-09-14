The US alerts not to travel to cities in Mexico will not stop

the American ambassador, Ken Salazarrecognized this Wednesday that the insecurity problem It permeates both Mexico and the United States, which is why he stated that it is a pending issue for both governments to guarantee prosperity in the region.

“There are many problems with security, but not just in Mexico, also in the United States. I have discussed it with the two presidents (American and Mexican), there can be no prosperity if there is no security,” he said at the event. Inter.mx Expansion Summit 2022 in Mexico City.

The US diplomat admitted that the weapons that are manufactured in his country and that enter Mexican territory “kill many in the United States” and “provoke a lot of violence in Mexico.”

Salazar said that communication and understanding were reactivated to address this issue, after for many years “there was no dialogue for security.”

“It is in the interest of the United States to have a safe Mexico and it is in our interest to advance on this issue,” the diplomat said.

The US ambassador also announced that the security alerts issued by the Department of State to avoid traveling to certain areas of Mexico due to their levels of danger.

“The alerts, that is not going to change (…) our responsibility is to protect our people, our employees,” he commented.

The diplomat explained that this alert system began as security protocol for his countrymen in places where “Americans were being killed.

His statements come after the Mexican president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorcriticized in his usual conference at the National Palace that these alerts are in “bad taste” and “nosy”.

“It’s in bad taste, it’s nosy (alerts). That’s not serious, but it’s already a political practice, all of that has to be put aside,” he said last week.

Recently, the United States Government issued a travel alert for six Mexican states in which violence has increased: Zacatecas, Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas, due to recent violent events in the country.

Salazar said that the alerts also make it possible to identify the states with the greatest problems and, with this, to be able to address the problems.

Priorities of the United States in Mexico

Ambassador Salazar insisted that all problems must be addressed as North American partners, including all the mechanisms of the Mexico, United States and Canada Treaty (T-MEC), “always respecting the sovereignty of Mexico.”

For the US diplomat, the priorities of the United States in Mexico are renewable energy, the fight against the climate crisis, security and addressing the problem of migratory flows from Central and South America to the United States.

