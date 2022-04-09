The US and China account for almost 70% of all the “unicorns” in the world

The consultancy CB Insights carried out a detailed count of the companies that are currently valued at US$1 billion or more worldwide, better known as “unicorn” companies.

It found that there are already 1,074 companies of this type, after 519 companies worldwide reached this figure last year alone.

As expected, the major world powers, which are the United States and China, are the countries that have the most “unicorn” companies, accounting for almost 70% of all such companies.

Although there are unicorns Present on all continents, more than half of the companies are from the United States, with 562 companies exceeding US$1 billion in valuation.

While 173 are based in China, not counting those that are present in Hong Kong, where there are six unicorns, only in that city.

Other countries that have a high concentration of unicorns are India (65), the United Kingdom (43), Germany (26), France (24), Israel (20), Canada (19), Brazil (16), and South Korea (12). ).

In addition to Brazil, the countries in Latin America and the Caribbean that have the most unicorns are Mexico, with six companies of US$1 billion or more, Chile and Colombia, with two each, and Argentina, the Bahamas and Bermuda, which have one unicorn . While in Africa, there are only companies that entered this club in Nigeria (1) and South Africa (3).

In Latin America, a total of 18 startups became unicorns last year, according to data from the consulting firm Sling Hub. A third of them managed to exceed the goal of US$1,000 million at the end of the year, in December.

Of all the companies, half were Brazilian, while five appeared in Mexico. Argentina, in turn, won three and Chile, one.

The technological impact that was driven by the pandemic is shown to be the main factor for the growth of these companies, as most of them are companies closely linked to this sector and to scientific advances.

Although the United States has more unicorns than China, the Asian country is where the greatest growth of technology companies has been seen.

According to a study carried out by the Boston Consulting Group, in which it classified the 100 technology companies founded after 2005 that registered the highest growth in annual value, in the top three positions are Chinese companies: Pinduoduo, the largest technology platform from China, Meituan and ByteDance, the technological owner of TikTok.

“The rapid pace of urbanization and growing consumerism in China have fueled the growth of consumer and mobile commerce. Meituan, for example, is an all-in-one super app used to search for products and make purchases and payments; it was one of the first to adopt the O2O model”, explained Marcial González, managing director and partner of BCG.

González added that “electronic commerce also began to present innovations in offline commerce, improving or substituting the offer of products for that of services. Online healthcare and telemedicine solutions also seem to be having a renaissance.”

In the CB Insights list of the 1,074 unicorns in the world, the one with the highest value in Latin America and the Caribbean is precisely on one of the Caribbean islands. Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX has a valuation of $32 billion.

It surpasses by a wide margin the Mexican startup Kavak, dedicated to facilitating the purchase and sale of pre-owned or used cars and which has a valuation of US$8.7 billion.

Another of the most valued Mexican companies among Latin unicorns is Bitso, which also had rapid growth last year.

“Much of the valuation is due to the potential to be able to scale operations at a regional level. It is not only Mexico, where we have 1.6 million users; in Argentina, we opened less than a year ago and we already have half a million users; we are opening Brazil, and then it will be Colombia,” explained Javier Martínez Morodo, CPO of Bitso, which had the third highest valuation in the region in 2021, but only reached US$2.2 billion.