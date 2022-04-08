The US and Cuba talking about chicken, cereals and commercial debt

Miguel Diaz-Canel has met with farmers and smugglers from USA. Hunger tightens in Havana. And in those conditions, who cares about the “blockade”? The matter is important because if we believe the report of Granma, the meeting passed between friendly phrases, praise and applause from the Cuban communist leader to his guests, on the other hand, people interested in doing business, earning money and if it can be easy and the more the better. Also attentive and kind in their gestures and words.

The party could not end badly. While Diaz-Canel publicly told his US farmers and poultry farmers “once again I want to ratify that Cuba has no problem with the people of USA; we recognize the people of USA as a neighbor, we recognize their culture, their history”. While thanking on several occasions for the visit to the Island “the delegation made up of the most prestigious institutions, the most important in the US agricultural sector, and second, because it is of bipartisan membership,” it was known that chicken purchases from Cuba to USA in recent months they have gone at a good pace, and of course, paid in cash.

It is not strange that cats come to the aroma of sardines. Doing easy business, placing on the Island the surpluses of agricultural production benefiting from large subsidies from the state budget, is an action that cannot be criticized and that falls squarely in the field of business. But hunger is pressing, and in Havana they fear the worst. July 11, 2021 was a first wake-up call, and with inflation out of control as it is now, they may fear the worst. The meeting at the Palace of the Revolution has a lot of opportunistic and advantageous play, from one side to the other, and we will see how it ends.

Because until now these farmers from USA have been lucky, so to speak, that their sales to Cuba they are paid in cash, as established in the commercial operational framework between the two countries. They should thank their Government for that. They get a good deal, which gives interesting returns, because when not excessive quantities are sold, the prices paid by Cubans are high, much higher than those that could be obtained with larger quantities. But it is known that in Havana there is no foreign currency and the dollars that were presumed abundant in the “vaults” are not useful for these operations, which escape black money.

So, if the contents of the meeting are translated into language that everyone can understand, here there is a part that wants to sell more and logically make money, and another that, lacking liquidity, wants to “regularize this trade in a better way, and that we can also access credits and send Cuban products to USA“. The cards on the table. Diaz-Canel did not beat around the bush. If there is financing, he will buy more chicken and corn, and everyone is happy. Someone saw the bright eyes of American farmers licking their lips at the business in sight. Hopefully in a few months they won’t have to cry, and join the long list of Spanish, British, Italian, etc. businessmen and businesspeople, who wait in the queue for bad debts to recover some of the credit with which the Castro leaders negotiate .

Of course you can sell more chicken and corn to Cuba, but those who want to do business with the regime, either come covered by good export credit insurance that covers at least 50% of sales, or prepare to suffer a hell that nobody wants those who work with the sweat on his forehead. Now they sell just enough, that’s true, but they charge. For the record, if Havana does not buy more, it is not because of the embargo or “blockade”; it is because there is no more liquidity in foreign exchange, and without credit, there is nothing to talk about.

The Cuban communist leaders, who know it all, have discovered that they can even earn foreign exchange by selling the chicken in the stores in MLC, where the commercial margins overwhelm any reasonable business option. They make money selling chicken in MLC and Cubans who only have pesos continue to receive a quarter of a chicken a month and shut up. Business is business, and no one here wants to lose money. If Havana wants more chicken, why doesn’t it buy it from China, or even Brazil, which are the main producers after USA?

Well, very simple, because if they report to the farmers of USA their desire to access credit to buy more, they have a golden opportunity to blame all the problems of Cubaand thus kill two birds with one stone. Diaz-Canel thus contrasts the “North American agricultural sector, which has always been a sector at the forefront of understanding, understanding and promoting and fostering relations between the North American people and the Cuban people” with the political lobby of the anti-Cuban right-wing in Miami (they no longer know what adjectives to use) and launches all kinds of “loas and praises to the people of USA“without knowing that in that country the people are democratically represented by their government and that, on the Cuban issue, bipartisanship does not admit fissures. To attack the government is to attack the people, but this is not understood in tyrannies like the Cuban communist one.

Diaz-Canel is determined to get credit to buy chicken and corn from farmers in USA, and little was missing to implore his favor. That if “the products that we have been able to buy are of quality, that are more favorable in their prices, in freight costs, and in emergencies such as a cyclone, we can quickly go to a product that is closer to us, with all those advantages” .

He didn’t even hesitate. He ended by saying that “the American food market is very satisfactory for us, and hopefully we can continue working to expand it. We are a small island that buys food for more than 11 million people, we do not buy food for a few or a few, when we try to buy, we do it for our entire population, and more than 11 million people is not such a small market.

The Americans, how could it be otherwise, reacted to these messages of affection. However, they raised issues that should have dislodged Diaz-Canel when they showed their interest “not only in exporting merchandise but also in working with Cuban producers and helping them increase their production, and export merchandise there.”

You have to see what things. yes in Cuba agriculture is incapable of feeding the population, someone explain how they can export. There were also allusions to the embargo that, apparently, these American businessmen should not be aware of, since this possibility of promoting Cuban producers independent of the regime is authorized, and if someone stops it, it is none other than Diaz-Canel and his regimen.