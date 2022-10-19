The US and NATO will supply Ukraine with anti-aircraft defenses to deal with Iranian drones deployed by Russia

Iranian officials told Reuters that Tehran had promised to supply missiles to Russia (West Asia News Agency/Handout via REUTERS)

The United States works “closely” with Ukraine to provide “as soon as possible” with weapons to supply Ukraine “air defenses” to protect itself from Iranian drone attacks perpetrated by Russia.

Pentagon spokesman, pat rydertold a press conference that the recent wave of Russian bombing in Ukraine “is not something new” by Moscow: “They continue to inflict damage on civilian infrastructure.”

“We continue to see them attack, among other things, infrastructure that includes energy-related targets, such as power grids,” he remarked.

Therefore, the US Department of Defense will “remain focused” on working with the Ukrainians to identify their needs to include things like air defenses and to provide them with weapons “as soon as possible,” Ryder said.

Ukraine denounced on Monday that Russia attacked kyiv again with a multitude of “suicide drones”, an act of “desperation” by Moscow according to the Ukrainian authorities, almost eight months after the start of the Russian invasion

According to kyiv, the Russian Army has used in recent weeks iranian kamikaze drones to launch massive attacks on civilian infrastructure, especially since the explosion that occurred almost two weeks ago on the Crimean bridge.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry denied that its country has supplied weapons to the Russian or Ukrainian Army since the beginning of the Russian military campaign last February.

NATO will also deliver air defense systems to Ukraine in the coming days to help the country defend against drones, the alliance’s secretary-general said on Tuesday.

Ukraine reported that drone swarm attacks had destroyed nearly a third of its power plants in the last week, after Russia intensified its bombardment of infrastructure far from the front line after suffering a series of military setbacks at the hands of Ukrainian troops.

At a security conference in Berlin, the head of NATO, Jens StoltenbergHe said the response to allied attacks is to step up the supply of air defense systems.

“The most important thing we can do is fulfill what we Allies have pledged to step up and deliver even more air defense systems.” said.

“NATO will deliver anti-drone systems in the coming days to counter the specific threat of drones, including those from Iran,” he added.

Iranian officials told Reuters that Tehran had promised to supply missiles to Russia, whose military efforts in Ukraine are being hampered by Western sanctions, as well as more drones.

“No country should support Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine”Stoltenberg said.

(With information from EFE and Reuters)

