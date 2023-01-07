The US announced a new military aid for USD 3,000 million for Ukraine that will include Bradley armored cars

Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (REUTERS / Ints Kalnins)

USA announced this Friday a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 3 billion dollarsone of the largest destined for Ukraine to date.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierreannounced this assistance at a press conference in which he confirmed that the package will include armored cars, specifically Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

Typically armed with a 25mm automatic cannon, 7.62mm machine gun and anti-tank missiles, the Bradleys will give Ukraine additional power.

“It’s not a tank but it’s a tank killer,” Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, said Thursday. “We trust that it will help you on the battlefield,” he added.

Likewise, the US will send to the European country anti-vehicle land mines, munitions, surface-to-air missiles and Howitzer gunsamong others.

Within this package is $225 million to help Ukraine “build long-term capability and modernize its armed forces,” Jean-Pierre said.

The aid announced today also includes $682 million for regional partners and allies on the eastern flank of NATO to incentivize and replace donations of military equipment to Ukraine.

Weeks ago, the US government announced that it will send Patriot anti-aircraft batteries to the European nation (REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa)

“The war is at a crucial point, we must do everything possible to help the Ukrainians resist Russian aggression,” Jean-Pierre said.

The White House announced this in a statement in which it reported a telephone conversation between US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Schölzto “share views on Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine”.

On Tuesday, the French president, Emmanuel Macronhe confirmed to his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenskythat his country will send light combat tanks to Ukraine, the first Western-designed tanks sent to that nation, Elysee sources confirmed.

The shipment of armored cars by the Western Allies to Ukraine opens a new stage in the supply of military equipment to that country and occurs weeks after the US government announced that it will send to the European nation Patriot anti-aircraft batteriesits most sophisticated air defense system.

A Patriot battery typically includes target-sensing and tracking radar, computers, generators, and a control station, as well as eight mini-launchers with four ready-to-fire missiles.

