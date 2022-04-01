The US announces 35,000 temporary work visas for Guatemalans and citizens of other countries – Prensa Libre

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported the allocation of another 35,000 H-2B visas, that is, for temporary non-agricultural jobs, for the period between April 1 and September 30.

The Government of the United States announced this Thursday, March 31, another 35,000 additional visas for temporary non-agricultural workers due to the shortage of labor, of which 11,500 are for citizens of Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Haiti.

These visas They will help support American businesses and expand legal pathways for workers seeking to come to the United States. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in the statement, in which he specifies that the measure responds “to the current demand in the labor market.”

Private companies in the United States registered the creation of 455 thousand jobs in March, especially in the services sector, But the job market remains severely constrained by a shortage of workers, according to a monthly survey by business services firm ADP released on Wednesday.

The government grants 23,500 visas to workers who have already received a visa of this type or have otherwise obtained H-2B status during one of the last three tax years.

Also read: She was injured and could not walk: They rescue a Guatemalan migrant in Texas, who requested help through WhatsApp



The remaining 11,500, exempt from the return requirement, they are reserved for nationals of Haiti, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Employers hiring these workers must certify in their petitions that there are not enough able, willing, qualified, and available US workers to fill the temporary position for which they are seeking a foreign national.

Also read: What is the humanitarian aid delivered to relatives of accident victims in Chiapas



In addition, they must demonstrate that the use of H-2B workers will not negatively affect wages and working conditions of Americans with similar positions.

In January 2022, the United States already announced an additional 20,000 H-2B visas for temporary non-agricultural workers for the first half of fiscal year 2022.

Also read: Deportations from the US increase 600 percent in 2022