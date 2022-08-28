The US approves new American Airlines flights to these five Cuban airports

The US government of Joe Biden approved the return of American Airlines flights to five Cuban airports from the date they specify. The company was awaiting approval from the Department of Transportation, after requesting permits a few months ago to return to operating outside of Havana.

According to press reports, these links with Cuban provinces had been stopped in 2019, after the drastic measures of the previous Republican government Donald Trump.

The approval of the Department of Transportation of the United States (DOT, in English) will take American back to the airports of Santa Clara, Varadero, Holguín, Camagüey and Santiago de Cuba, always from Miami.

In this way, Cuban-Americans, especially Miami residents, will have a safer way to reach their provinces, outside of the capital. Well, since the beginning of the connections with charters, there are many complaints, of abandoned luggage or very long delays in departures or arrivals.

With the novelty of American, the flights will be more serious in this regard. In addition to the fact that the organization will prevail unlike the charters. In Miami, most of the exiles from the United States reside, therefore this route is of vital importance for these relations.

AMERICAN AIRLINES, FLIGHTS TO CUBA

Currently, American Airlines only has flights with the “José Martí” International Airport in Havana, with a frequency of six daily flights. Something that will change soon because the company has already requested more flights to the Cuban capital, to reach eight daily. The proposal is one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

With these new connections, the airline hopes to offer travelers better connections between the United States and Cuba, adding more capacity to the busiest route between the two countries.

As we already reported, the Dallas-based airline recently obtained approval to resume services from Miami (MIA) to Camagüey (CMW), Holguín (HOG), Santa Clara (SNU), Santiago de Cuba (SCU) and Varadero (VRA) . Once these are reactivated, they will become the airline with the highest traffic between both nations.