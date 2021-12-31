The US Army burns everyone on time: ferritin nanoparticle vaccine stops all Coronaviruses

Burning all on time, theUS Army is about to present – we talk about some weeks – a new vaccine, Rather revolutionary, What will be able to block all variants of Covid and Sars, including the Omicron, and which it uses ferritin nanoparticles as a carrier.

The new ferritin nanoparticle vaccine, developed from Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, is the result of almost two years of work and research on the virus since i Army laboratories USA have Covid 19 DNA sequenced already in early 2020.

It was at that point that the branch of the infectious diseases of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research decided to focus on creation of a new vaccine that it worked not only against the existing strain, but also against all its potential future variants.

The new vaccine Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle Covid-19, o SpFN, of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, has completed animal studies earlier this year with positive results and the phase 1 of the human studies, concluded this month, also with positive results and who are in the process of final review, turns on one important and concrete hope right on pandemic storm who is facing the world in these particularly critical weeks due to the resurgence of the virus with the Omicron variant, highly contagious though less lethal than the Delta, according to what many now claim virologists.

TO unlike existing vaccines, L’SpFN from Walter Reed uses, for his vaccine, one 24-sided soccer ball-shaped protein which allows scientists to attack the spikes of multiple coronavirus strains on different faces of the protein.

“We are testing our vaccine against all the different variants, including the Micron“, He revealed the Dr. Kayvon Modjarrad, Director ofEmerging Infectious Diseases Branch of the Walter Reed, And co-inventor of the vaccine, in an exclusive interview with the portal Defense One.

The studies of the new ferritin nanoparticle vaccine on humans took longer than expected because, the scientists explained Walter Reed Army Institute of Research , the laboratory needed to test the vaccine on individuals who have neither been vaccinated nor previously infected from Covid.

And, of course, theincreased vaccination rates and the rapid spread of the Delta and Omicron variants they have made this much more complicated.

“With Omicron, there is really no way to escape this virus. You will not be able to avoid it. So I think that very soon the whole world will be vaccinated or infected“, He says Modjarrad.

The next step is to see how the new pan-coronavirus vaccine interacts with the people who had been previously vaccinated or previously ill.