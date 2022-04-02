The US asked the MP to raid the Flying Fox

The Public Ministry reported that it raided the luxurious yacht this Friday morning flying foxinvestigated for alleged money laundering and arms trafficking, at a request from the Government of the United States, “by virtue of the international agreements to combat criminality and crime” signed by the Dominican Republic.

The application of United States is also based “by virtue of formal legal cooperation” made by the authorities of the North American country, which “An investigation is open against several targets dedicated to money laundering on an international scale.”

Since the early hours of this morning, the yacht valued at more than 400 million dollars has been under strict surveillance by local authorities.

The ship, one of the yachts most luxurious pleasure boats in the world, belongs to Russian businessman Dmitri Kamenshchik, owner of Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, according to Forbes magazine.

On March 25, agents from the Office of Homeland Security Investigations in United States (HSI, for its acronym in English) visited the yacht, which has been anchored in the port of Santo Domingo since the 21st of that month.

During their inspection visit, the US agents were accompanied by officials from various Dominican agencies.

The “flying fox“It measures 136 meters in length, has eleven cabins, a heliport, a 12-meter pool, a two-story spa and 400 square meters, a cinema and a professional diving center, among other facilities.

The Imperial Yachts company rents the boat for a minimum fee of 3.5 million dollars per week, according to information on the website of this concessionaire.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, United States approved various sanctions that would affect businessmen close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, many of them owners of luxury boats.