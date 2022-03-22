The US assures that it is ‘paving the way’ for food exports to Cuba

The government of The United States is looking for alternatives to increase food exports to Cuba taking into account “the serious risks to life” on the Island due to the critical shortage of basic necessities, including food.

“The United States recognizes the serious risks to life of food shortages in Cuba and is paving the way to increase food exports“, he said in a tweet the Embassy of the United States in Havana.

The US recognizes the serious risks to life from Cuba’s food shortages and is clearing the way for scaled-up food exports. In 2021 alone, US companies exported almost $300 million worth of agricultural goods to Cuba to help the Cuban people. https://t.co/hZsI2UvCbM — Embassy of the United States in Cuba (@USEmbCuba) March 21, 2022

Headquarters reported that “In 2021 alone, US companies exported nearly $300 million in agricultural products to Cuba to help the Cuban people“.

The US diplomatic mission did not offer details on the information provided, but the Under Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere, Brian A. Nichols, referred in a message, also on Twitterto “priority licenses and exports”.

“The Cuban people are facing shortages of food, medicine and other essential items. Through licensing and priority exports, The Government of the United States has met and will continue to meet these vital needs of the Cuban people.Nichols said.

In October 2021, ShareAmericawebsite of the Office of Global Public Affairs of the United States Department of State, recalled that there are humanitarian exemptions incorporated in the embargo on Havana “which mean that the Food donations to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) or individuals in Cuba can help the Cuban people“.

“It’s not just food. The United States routinely approves humanitarian-related exports to Cubaincluding medicines and medical devices, sold or donated, for the treatment of the Cuban people“, he pointed.

He also referred to “telecommunications items to improve communications to, from, and between the Cuban peopleunless they go to banned Cuban officials or senior members of the Communist Party of Cuba.”

The information platform specified then that the Department of State helps by working with NGOs and private sector companies to expedite the export of essential goods and medical equipment such as syringes, personal protective equipment, and food Much needed in the midst of covid-19 pandemic.

ShareAmerica He recalled that the Departments of State and Transportation approved two private charter airlines to deliver more than 2.7 metric tons of aid packages to cities throughout Cuba.

The exports of agricultural products and food from the United States to Cubain November 2021, including chicken, soybeans, fruit, coffee, tomato sauce, fresh vegetables and animal feed, grew by 144.2% compared to November 2020, according to data published by the US-Cuba Economic and Trade Council.

The amount of exports of this type, according to CubaTrade.orgamounted to 27,699,046 USDdespite the fact that Havana has a embargo imposed by Washington that the regime blames for its economic problems and the chronic shortages suffered by the country’s inhabitants.