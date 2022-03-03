The US authorizes the sending of remittances to Cuba through a Canadian company

The Canadian company RevoluGROUP recently announced that it “has started sending remittances to Cuba and Morocco, now reaching 116 countries.”

In the specific case of Cuba, they assure that “they have taken special precautions,” according to a note published in Facebook.

“The management of the United States subsidiary began examining the possible start of remittances to Cuba in 2020. Due to the United States sanctions and the complexities surrounding this specific market, the company sought legal and specialized advice,” they communicated

In this sense, they explain that “Emilio Morales, Vice President of RevoluGROUP USA Inc., communicated directly with the United States Department of the Treasury on November 1, 2021.”

The formal response from the Treasury Department authorizing the request to send remittances to Cuba arrived on December 1, 2021, they report.

According to information offered, “remittances sent through RevoluSEND bypass the centralized reception scenarios of the Cuban government, including entities on the Cuban Restricted List.”

Therefore, those transactions would be operations permitted by the United States government.



They ensure that the companyhas already started sending remittances to Cuba, available through RevoluSENDincluding those in the United Stateswhich will be coordinated from the RevoluGROUP USA Inc. subsidiary based in Miami, Florida”.

SENDING REMITTANCES TO CUBA THROUGH RevoluSEND

money transfer site https://revolusend.com/ already includes Cuba among its destinations.

The available shipping method is bank transfer to three receiving banks in Cuba: BPA, Bandec and Banmet.

When you visit the page, and type Cuba as the destination of your shipment, you will be able to see that the reception currency is the euro and the currency exchange rates are: 1.00 CAD = 0.7094 EUR, 1.00 EUR = 1, 0000 EUR, 1.00 GBP = 1.2014 EUR and 1.00 USD = 0.9009 EUR.

To send money to a beneficiary on the island you will need their bank account in Freely Convertible Currency (MLC).

RevoluSEND indicates that “transfers to countries outside the SEPA area may be subject to interbank commissions and the amount received may be slightly less than indicated.”

For a shipment of 100.00 EUR, they establish a commission of 7.00 euros.

Likewise, they point out that “all transactions to Cuba strictly comply with the United States Regulations on Control of Cuban Assets.”