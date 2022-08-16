The US auto sector grew 6.6% after six months of falls and boosted industrial production in July

Car sales in California (Reuters)

The industrial production rebounded more than expected in July in the United Statesthanks to a strong boost from auto manufacturing, according to data published on Tuesday by the Federal Reserve (Fed, central bank).

The production of the industrial branch grew 0.6% compared to June, above the 0.3% expected by analysts. Over July 2021 the increase is 3.9%.

This progress is mainly due to the increase in the manufacturing of cars and auto parts, which grew 6.6% after six months of continuous decline. This sector, key in the generation of labor, has been very disturbed for a year and a half by the shortage of semiconductors, which has been weighing down the production of vehicles.

The Manufacturing sectorwhich represents 11.9% of the US economy, continues to be supported by strong demand for goods, even as spending is gradually shifting toward services. But the risks increase, as retailers have excess inventoryespecially clothes.

Manufacturing sector capacity utilization, which measures how well companies are using resources, rose half a percentage point to 79.8% in July. It is 1.6 percentage points above its long-term average. Overall industrial sector capacity utilization rose to 80.3% last month, up from 79.9% in June. It is 0.7 percentage points above its 1972-2021 average.

A strong dollar as a result of tighter monetary policy could make US exports more expensive. The US central bank has raised its interest rate by 225 basis points since March. The aggressive tightening of monetary policy has raised fears of a recession, hurting business sentiment.

Meanwhile, consumer demand is being eroded by inflation and higher credit prices, due to Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Federal Reserve officials tend to look to measures of capacity use for signs of the “slack” left in the economy, that is, the wiggle room growth has before it becomes inflationary.

housing construction falls

Housing construction fell in July to its lowest level in almost a year and a halfweighed down by rising mortgage rates and building material prices, suggesting the housing market could contract further in the third quarter.

Tuesday’s Commerce Department report also showed that future home building permits fell to their lowest level in 10 months, a decline that was concentrated in single-family homes.

The housing market has been the most affected by the aggressive increases in interest rates by the Federal Reservedesigned to cool down the economy to control inflation.

Home starts plunged 9.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.446 million units last month, the lowest level since February 2021. June data was revised slightly higher, to a rate of 1.599 million units. units, compared to the 1,559 million units previously communicated. Economists surveyed by Reuters they had forecast a decline in starts at a rate of 1.54 billion units.

The Federal Reserve, which strives to bring inflation back to its 2% target, it has raised its official interest rate by 225 basis points since March. Mortgage interest rates, which move in tandem with US Treasury yields, have soared even higher.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is averaging 5.22%, down from 3.22% at the beginning of the year, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac. Residential fixed investment fell at its steepest pace in two years into the second trimester and more trouble looming.

A survey released Monday showed the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo housing market sentiment index fell for the eighth straight month in August, below the 50-point breakeven level for the first time since May 2020. Rising construction costs and mortgage interest rates were the main culprits.

With rising costs and labor shortages, the construction backlog continued to grow in July

The number of homes approved for construction that have not yet started grew 5.0% to 296,000 units. The single-family home portfolio increased 2.1% to 146,000 units. The order book should prevent housing construction from collapsing.

