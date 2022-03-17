The US banned another Chinese company from operating in the country

Previously, Washington had revoked the permits of China Telecom and China Unicom, and The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has now given Pacific Networks and its subsidiary ComNet 60 days to cut off their service.

“The Chinese government’s ownership and control of the companies pose significant risks to national security and law enforcement,” the FCC said in a statement.adding that Beijing could monitor or disrupt communications in the United States.

ComNet did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

The revocation of the operating authorization of Pacific Networks occurs at a time when the US president, Democrat Joe Biden, has pressed with a strategy of confronting China, very much in line with that of his Republican predecessor Donald Trump (2017-2021), whose protectionist approach triggered tensions.

Relations between the two biggest world powers have been strained on several fronts, including trade, human rights, Taiwan and the covid-19 pandemic.

China Telecom is China’s largest fixed-line operator, but it has struggled in the United States for years, especially under the Trump administration, which has repeatedly clashed with Beijing over trade.

Telecommunications companies have fought against the restrictions. China Unicom said in a statement in January that the FCC’s decision came “without any justifiable basis and without providing due process.”