The US bishops approve the document on the Eucharist

With 222 votes in favor and 8 against, the Usccb, gathered in plenary in Baltimore, approves the text “Mystery of the Eucharist in the life of the Church”. No mention of the prohibition of access to Communion for individuals or groups, but the responsibility of public figures is recalled to conform their positions “to the faith and morals of the Church”



Salvatore Cernuzio – Vatican City



After more than a year of intense debates, the bishops of the United States, gathered in plenary in Baltimore (for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic), approved yesterday, November 17, a text that summarizes and relaunches the Catholic teaching on Communion , but that makes no mention of the abortion issue or the ban on so-called pro-choice politicians from accessing the Sacrament, as they had already announced last June.

Great majority











“The mystery of the Eucharist in the life of the Church” is the title of the document – the first of its kind approved in fifteen years – which received 222 votes in favor, 8 against and 3 abstentions. A large majority that highlights a change of pace within the episcopate, whose assembly last June had registered quite a few controversies on the very advisability of drafting such a document.

In fact, its original intentions were to contain indications for granting or denying Communion to politicians who declare themselves Catholics but who support legislation in favor of abortion or what some prelates have defined as “wounds” in the body of the Church, such as euthanasia and same-sex unions. The issue risked creating strong rifts within the Usccb, so much so that the Holy See itself, through a letter from the prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal Luis Ladaria, had expressed its concern by inviting dialogue and listening .

Listening and dialogue











And it was precisely dialogue and listening that were expressed by the nuncio to the US, Monsignor Cristophe Pierre, in an appreciated opening speech at the plenary session at the Marriott Waterfront Hotel, in which the word “listen” returned 17 times. Pierre himself invited the bishops “not to treat the Eucharist as something to be offered to a privileged few”. In addition to the nuncio, there have been not a few cardinals and bishops who in recent months have expressed the fear that the Sacrament, which commemorates the sacrifice of Christ, could instead be used as a weapon to carry on political battles.

No mention of the abortion issue

After various requests for amendments by some bishops, substantially on linguistic corrections, the prelates finally found themselves almost all in agreement (although conflicting opinions remain) in approving the text of about 26 pages drawn up by a doctrinal committee. In it, there is no mention of the prohibition of Communion for Catholic politicians, nor does it speak of abortion explicitly. However, the “special responsibility” of public figures of the Catholic faith is emphasized to conform their positions “to the faith and morals of the Church” and to recognize and promote the life of the unborn.

“Receiving the Body and Blood of Christ while in a state of mortal sin represents a contradiction”, reads a point in the document, which recalls the letters of St. Paul, the magisterium of the Popes and past documents of the US Bishops’ Conference. “The person who, by his own action, has broken communion with Christ and his Church but receives the blessed Sacrament, acts inconsistently, claiming and rejecting Communion at the same time. It is therefore a contradiction that expresses a communion that has in fact been broken “.















A moment of the Usccb assembly in Baltimore

Support human life and dignity

Individual bishops are therefore entrusted with the task of “remedying situations involving public actions in contrast with the visible communion of the Church and the moral law”. While all Christians are reiterated the invitation to “serve the human family by supporting the life and dignity” of all vulnerable categories: “The unborn child, migrants and refugees, the victims of racial injustice, the sick and the elderly” .

Eucharistic renewal











The document also reaffirms the significance of the Eucharist, as instituted by Christ, as the real presence of the Lord. This is a response to the decline in the understanding of the sacrament by many Catholics in the United States, as well as the impact of the pandemic on religious practice.

The project, proposed in June by Monsignor Andrew Cozzens, bishop of the Archdiocese of St. Paul, and confirmed in this autumn session of the Eucharistic Revival, a three-year initiative dedicated to the Eucharistic rebirth, moves from this point of view. A path marked by didactic and pastoral proposals, a new website and the sending of a team of 50 priests in the 50 states to preach the importance of the Eucharist. The campaign will culminate with a National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis in June 2024.

Revision of the “Dallas Charter”

The one on the Eucharist was not the only topic on the agenda of the bishops’ meeting: to note the great majority of votes in favor (230, against 5 against) also concentrated on the proposal to revise the famous “Dallas Charter”, the document for the protection of young people and children adopted in 2002 by the US Church in the Texan city, after the explosion of the pedophile scandals of the clergy. Almost twenty years later, the bishops of the United States agree that an update of the text is necessary, in order to introduce the various changes in the management of cases of abuse as indicated by Pope Francis in recent years. .