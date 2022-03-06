The US calls the attack on a nuclear power plant in Ukraine a possible “war crime”

The attack attributed to Russia on a nuclear power plant in Ukraine is considered by the United States to be a possible “war crime”.

“It is a war crime to attack a nuclear power plant,” tweeted the US Embassy in Ukraine after the overnight attack on the Zaporizhia compound, some 150 kilometers north of the Crimean peninsula.

When asked if Washington openly accuses Moscow of having carried out this attack prohibited by the Geneva Convention, the US State Department was a little more cautious.

“Intentionally targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure, such as nuclear power plants, is a war crime and we are examining the circumstances of this operation,” a spokesman for US diplomacy told AFP.

“But beyond its legality, this act was the height of irresponsibility, and the Kremlin must cease all operations near nuclear infrastructure,” he added.

In recent days, the United States accused Russia of targeting civilian infrastructure and killing civilians in Ukraine, but did not say whether the Russian military was deliberately targeting them or speak of war crimes.

“It is an ongoing process”, “a legal analysis” that involves “gathering data and evidence that shows that civilians are being attacked, that horrible weapons of war are being used,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki explained to the press. . “At the moment we have not reached a conclusion,” she added.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday accused the “Vladimir Putin regime” of “throwing” munitions “on innocent civilians.” “This already constitutes, in my opinion, a war crime,” he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he is “extremely concerned about the risks” that “the Russian invasion” may entail on the safety of nuclear power plants in Ukraine and will propose “concrete measures” to tackle them, the French Presidency announced on Friday in a release.

“Russia and Ukraine must find an agreement” on the basis of these proposals, which adhere to the criteria of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to “jointly ensure the preservation of safety” of these plants, he added.

“Lies”

For his part, the Russian ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, called it a “lie” that Russia had attacked the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, at an emergency meeting of the Security Council to analyze the situation.

The accusation “is part of a campaign of lies” against Russia, said the ambassador who accused the Ukrainian authorities of creating “artificial hysteria”.

The attack on Zapariyia, the largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine and Europe, which caused a fire without consequences in radioactivity levels, paralyzed the world in fear of a new atomic catastrophe.

“All the plant’s facilities are under the control of the Russian forces, security is guaranteed and it functions normally,” said the diplomat, who assured Russia has controlled the facilities since February 28.

“As a result of the negotiations with the authorities of the plant, we have reached an agreement so that it passes under the control of the Russian forces,” he assured, to “prevent its use by Ukrainian nationalists and other terrorist groups” that use it to “create provocations or nuclear accidents and allow the supply of energy to the Ukrainian population and the European population”. The situation is similar to the area around the Chernobyl power plant, he said, blaming Ukrainian forces who fired on Russian military and set fire to a training center adjacent to the plant.

