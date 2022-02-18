The US changes the rule for those who request permanent residence

The government of US President Joe Biden revealed this Thursday that it has developed a new public charge rule, that is, the one that applies to people who request the permanent residenceto provide “fair and humane” treatment to immigrants.

The proposed rule, to be published in the coming days, denies the permanent residence (green card) and some types of visa if the applicant is “likely to depend primarily on the government for its livelihood,” says the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in a statement.

DHS proposes that non-cash benefits be disregarded, citing as examples food assistance programs, children’s health insurance, most Medicaid benefits (which helps pay health costs) , housing aid and transportation vouchers.

It also would not consider disaster assistance received under the Stafford Act, aid for pandemicbenefits received through a tax credit or deduction, social security, and government pensions.

The proposal would provide “fair and humane treatment to non-citizens”, in line with what Biden promised during the electoral campaign to break with the policy of his predecessor Donald Trump, who had expanded the concept of inadmissibility to include more foreigners. .

“The 2019 public charge rule was not consistent with our nation’s values,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in the statement.

From now on “people will not be penalized for accessing health benefits and other complementary government services available to them,” says Mayorkas.

By law, many categories of aliens are exempt from the public charge ground of inadmissibility and would not be subject to the proposed rule, such as refugees, asylees, those applying for or re-registering for Temporary Protected Status (TPS, a ), the immigrants special young people and people covered under the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).