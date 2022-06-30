News

The US cities looking for workers because everyone quits

Photo of Zach Zach11 mins ago
0 12 2 minutes read

The United States is in a difficult moment in terms of the massive resignations that have been registered in recent months. Millions of Americans have left their jobs in the last year, but there are cities where this trend is more evident. The problem has mainly attacked different companies, which now face problems finding permanent employees and keeping them in the company for a long time.

According to the website Wallethub.com, which analyzed the data of the Department of Labor of the North American country in the last 12 months, There are 15 entities where the demand for work is higher. This is a list of the states that predominated in that analysis.

Its average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is: 7.64 percent and the variation it presents with respect to the previous year is 19.6% higher.

Its average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is: 7.13 percent, while the variation it presents with respect to the previous year is 29.2% higher.

Oregon, United States
Oregon, United Statespixabay

Your average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is: 8.48 percent. The variation with respect to the previous year is 36.4% higher.

In Utqiaġvik, Alaska, the sun sets on November 19 and only rises again on January 23 of the following year
In Utqiaġvik, Alaska, the sun sets on November 19 and only rises again on January 23 of the following yearunsplash

Your average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is: 7.60 percent. The variation that it presents with respect to the previous year is 40.5% higher.

South Carolina, United States
South Carolina, United StatesAFP

Your average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is: 7.25 percent. And the variation it presents with respect to the previous year is 43.9% higher.

Idaho Countryside, United States
Idaho Countryside, United Statesshtterstock – Shutterstock

Your average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is: 7.30 percent. The annual variation with the previous year is 44.5% higher.

Maryland, United States
Maryland, United StatesNPS

Your average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is: 7.55 percent. The variation that it presents with respect to the previous year is 45.7% higher.

Kentucky, United States
Kentucky, United StatesTwitter @LennoxBrinks

Your average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is: 7.87 percent. The variation that it presents with respect to the previous year is 47.5% higher.

The Georgia State Capitol
The Georgia State CapitolAFP

Your average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is: 7.69 percent. The variation that it presents with respect to the previous year is 51.9% higher.

Your average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is: 7.84 percent. The variation that it presents with respect to the previous year is 55.7% higher.

Exterior view of the Michigan Central Railroad Station in Detroit
Exterior view of the Michigan Central Railroad Station in Detroit

Your average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is: 7.40 percent. The variation that it presents with respect to the previous year is 64.3% higher.

A man walks through Church Street Marketplace in Burlington, Vermont, on March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
A man walks through Church Street Marketplace in Burlington, Vermont, on March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Your average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is: 7.24 percent. The variation that it presents with respect to the previous year is 65.2% higher.

The Breakers, the summer home of Cornelius Vanderbilt II, is located in Newport, Rhode Island, United States
The Breakers, the summer home of Cornelius Vanderbilt II, is located in Newport, Rhode Island, United States

Your average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is: 7.78 percent. The variation that it presents with respect to the previous year is 67.6% higher.

Your average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is: 7.85 percent. The variation that it presents with respect to the previous year is 70.3% higher.

Their average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is 7.20 percent. The variation compared to 2021 is 89.3% higher.

Mountains in Colorado, United States.
Mountains in Colorado, United States.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach11 mins ago
0 12 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Marbelle attacked the mayor Daniel Quintero

22 mins ago

Coyotes with a trucker’s license: this is how those who transport migrants operate | Univision Crime News

33 mins ago

Price of the dollar continues to rise and is very close to its historical highs

44 mins ago

Woman pushing baby stroller shot to death in Manhattan

55 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button