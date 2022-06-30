The US cities looking for workers because everyone quits

The United States is in a difficult moment in terms of the massive resignations that have been registered in recent months. Millions of Americans have left their jobs in the last year, but there are cities where this trend is more evident. The problem has mainly attacked different companies, which now face problems finding permanent employees and keeping them in the company for a long time.

According to the website Wallethub.com, which analyzed the data of the Department of Labor of the North American country in the last 12 months, There are 15 entities where the demand for work is higher. This is a list of the states that predominated in that analysis.

Its average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is: 7.64 percent and the variation it presents with respect to the previous year is 19.6% higher.

Its average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is: 7.13 percent, while the variation it presents with respect to the previous year is 29.2% higher.

Your average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is: 8.48 percent. The variation with respect to the previous year is 36.4% higher.

Your average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is: 7.60 percent. The variation that it presents with respect to the previous year is 40.5% higher.

Your average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is: 7.25 percent. And the variation it presents with respect to the previous year is 43.9% higher.

Your average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is: 7.30 percent. The annual variation with the previous year is 44.5% higher.

Your average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is: 7.55 percent. The variation that it presents with respect to the previous year is 45.7% higher.

Your average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is: 7.87 percent. The variation that it presents with respect to the previous year is 47.5% higher.

Your average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is: 7.69 percent. The variation that it presents with respect to the previous year is 51.9% higher.

Your average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is: 7.84 percent. The variation that it presents with respect to the previous year is 55.7% higher.

Your average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is: 7.40 percent. The variation that it presents with respect to the previous year is 64.3% higher.

Your average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is: 7.24 percent. The variation that it presents with respect to the previous year is 65.2% higher.

Your average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is: 7.78 percent. The variation that it presents with respect to the previous year is 67.6% higher.

Your average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is: 7.85 percent. The variation that it presents with respect to the previous year is 70.3% higher.

Their average rate of job offers in the last 12 months is 7.20 percent. The variation compared to 2021 is 89.3% higher.