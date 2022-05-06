The US condemns two women for subjecting Guatemalan migrants to slavery – Prensa Libre

Nery Martínez and Maura Martínez, both 54 years old, must serve sentences of six and a half years and three years, respectively, for supporting a mother and two daughters working long hours under threats and extortion, and with little or no pay.

Two women were convicted in a California court. for subjecting Guatemalan migrants to conditions of slave labor, the justice department said in a statement released this week.

“These defendants abused vulnerable victims, forcing them to work in their shops, without paying them and depriving them of the most basic human rights”, said California Eastern District Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

In 2016, the couple, who had a restaurant and a cleaning service in Shasta County (northern California), “convinced the victims, a woman from Guatemala and her two daughters ages 15 and 8.to come to the United States promising a better life,” the statement details.

The defendants paid for the trip and once in US territory, with temporary visas, they forced the family to work to pay almost triple what was initially paid, according to court documents.

“When the adult victim complained and wanted to leave, the defendants threatened them saying that they would arrest them for immigration offenses. unless the long hours for little pay continued,” add the text.

The mother and eldest daughter had to work 12 hours per day without any days off in the partner’s shops, and the youngest daughter for several hours without pay, according to local media reports.

The daughters were physically beaten by one of the women. The family was kept in a trailer “destroyed, without heat or water, and they were humiliated and degraded in front of others.”

The defendants must pay fines and compensate with US$300 thousand to the victims.

The authorities have urged to denounce the abuse against undocumented migrants, who, Many times, for fear of being deported, they don’t say anything.