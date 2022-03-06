The US contacts China to talk about the “premeditated” and “unjustified” Russian aggression against Ukraine

Washington has contacted Beijing this Saturday through a telephone call from the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to the Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, to discuss the “premeditated, unprovoked and unjustified” Russian aggression to Ukraine.

“The world is watching to see which nations defend the basic principles of freedom, self-determination and sovereignty,” Blinken said during the conversation with the head of Chinese diplomacy, according to State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Blinken stressed that “the world is acting in unison to repudiate and respond to Russian aggression”, and assured that “Moscow will pay a high price”.

In parallel to this telephone conversation, Blinken has been in Poland this Saturday, where he plans to visit the Rzeszow region throughout the day to discuss the war crisis with senior officials of the Warsaw Government and visit one of the main reception stations of Ukrainian refugees.

Blinken has met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau after attending NATO’s emergency session in Brussels on Friday.

It is “one of the most urgent moments in the long history between our two countries,” said the Secretary of State, who has promised to strengthen Poland’s security with the arrival of more troops in the coming days.