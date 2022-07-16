The US could receive Caro Quintero at any time

After 37 years, the United States government could receive the drug trafficker at any time Rafael Caro Quintero because he lost the trial against his extradition, a lawsuit with which he sought to avoid being handed over so as not to be tried for the murder of the agent of the DEA, Enrique kiki Camarena Salazar.

The fate of Caro Quintero currently depends on the decision made by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), after his arrest in Guachochi, Sinaloa, in charge of the Secretary of the Navy (Semar).

The foregoing, because a re-arrest order has just been completed against Caro Quintero so that he can finish serving his sentence of 40 years in prison, of which he still has 12 years left.

At the beginning of 2021, after a seven-year trial that he filed while he was a fugitive and where he filed all the legal remedies available to him, including the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN)the First Collegiate Court in Criminal Matters, refused to protect the drug trafficker against extradition.

By a majority of votes, the Court decided to definitively deny the protection of justice to the mythical drug trafficker who was part of the guadalajara cartel who led Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo.

The capo is seen today by North Americans as one of the leaders of a faction of the Sinaloa cartel, where family members are involved.

Rafael Caro argued before the Federal Court that he could not be tried twice for the same crime, because in our country he received a sentence of 40 years in prison for the murder of the DEA agent, and of the Mexican pilot Alfredo Zavala Avelar, crimes committed in 1985, as well as other illicit acts.

The judgment of the Collegiate Court that was completed on April 30, 2021 states the following:

“The very fact that he was in the hypothetical scenario that for certain crimes he could have already been prosecuted here in Mexico does not prevent his extradition from being eventually agreed to by those who are not prosecuted, and this would also be reason sufficient so that the provisional arrest warrant does not violate their fundamental rights.

“That is to say, the existence of various crimes in the extradition claim would be enough to justify releasing the judicial mandate claimed in this amparo proceeding.”

The magistrates made it clear that they did not have the records that allow knowing, exactly, the circumstances of time, manner and place with respect to each of the charges attributed to him. USA.

“(…) it is inevitable to conclude that there are no elements to analyze in detail and even less, to be in a position to decide if the facts that motivate the provisional arrest requested by the United States have already been tried in this country,” the ruling details.

They mentioned that with the data available to date, the constitutional violation that Caro Quintero asserted is not manifest.

“And in the case, although there could be information on the facts already judged by the Mexican authorities (related to the murder of two people), there are none regarding those that the State that is demanding extradition of the complainant is trying to judge because it is still not in the phase in which the specific circumstances of the facts for which his extradition is sought are discovered; and the list of charges that are stated in the request for provisional arrest, far from demonstrating the required identity, provides indications that there is a diversity of facts, among them some derived from crimes known here as crimes against health,” they pointed out.

Release

Caro Quintero obtained his freedom in 2013 because he obtained an amparo, a sentence that provoked the anger of the Americans, who pressured the then Attorney General’s Office (PGR), an agency that took the matter to the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation.

That same year, the First Chamber of the Court revoked the ruling and ordered the Court that protected it to rule again. Before the hearing began, US agents arrived at the Court to hear the resolution.

In 2013, the Attorney General of the Republic, Jesús Murillo Karam, announced that the drug trafficker sent a letter to President Enrique Peña Nieto, where he requested that he not be persecuted anymore, because what he had to pay had already been paid in prison.

Reapprehension

In compliance with the Court’s pronouncement, in January 2015 the Second Unitary Court of the Third Circuit based in Guadalajara, again declared Rafael Caro and Ernesto Fonseca, Don Neto, criminally responsible for the crimes of illegal deprivation of liberty in the modality of kidnapping and qualified homicide, to the detriment of the DEA agent and the Mexican pilot.

Likewise, it ordered his re-arrest so that he can serve the remaining 12 years in prison.

It’s over

Federal government officials have revealed that Caro Quintero’s empire ended, because he only “moves minimal amounts of drugs to survive, and that he received protection from the Sinaloa cartel.

