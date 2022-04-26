The US denies entry to the ‘streamer’ Elesky

The pianist and ‘streamer’ Elesky He was hours away from fulfilling his dream: to act in the NAB Show in Las Vegas, USA. But an incident, misunderstanding -or exclusion by the agents at the border of the American country, according to the artist- ended up twisting the trip that she so longed for the Twitch streamer.

On March 20, the artist announced that had managed to perform at the NAB Showand so he reported it on his social networks: “We are going to LAS VEGAS to play the piano. I’m writing it and I’m not believing it. My life has reached levels that I never would have imagined. This is incredible. We will be April 23-27 at NAB Show with the LTO Group (HPE, IBM and Quantum),” she wrote on his Instagram account.

But this Monday, the ‘streamer’ has spoken about the bad news on his Twitter: “They have not allowed me to enter the USThey held me at the border and sent me back, it’s been a horrible experience.”

“I’m going to work”

The artist recounts that, as a result of the questions she was asked at the border about the reason for your visitthey became suspicious until they finally decided not to enter the country.

Elesky answered all the questions and said that he was going to work at the NAB Show as a pianist. “The man looked at me strangely and said: Nobody ever goes to the NAB Show to play the piano. I kept looking at him like… what was this all about?”

According to Elesky, after he explained that he was going to work, specifically to play the piano at the event, the policeman replied: “And why do they hire you and not an american?”, followed by a refusal to enter the country. “He told me that my documentation was not valid (a lie, all the workers who go to NAB go with the same documents as me), and that I should go back to London and fix it at the consulate,” he says.

It was then that the ‘streamer”s world fell apart and she saw how your dream would not be possible, at least this year. “I tried to give him a lot of alternatives and they gave me no choice. I started to get dizzy, my ear started ringing, I asked if he could please let me call my mother, to which the policeman refused every time I asked him.”

“They took a statement from me, and they also added: if you don’t take a statement we’re going to have to arrest you. After more than an hour, they put me on the first plane back to London and when I got on the plane they finally gave me my mobile back and I called my mother running.”

emotional shock

After the bad drink and a hard lap of more than 24 hours of travel, the ‘streamer’ has made public the story of her bad experience and has also stated that she is not prepared to do a live show to explain it, and that she still needs time to assimilate it.

Multiple users were quick to show their support and outrage over the rigid entry into the United States when traveling for work. Another ‘streamer’ has explained his experience too: “When I traveled to Las Vegas for work I said I was going as a touristNever say you’re going to work.”

On the other hand, miareanother ‘streamer’, stated that it was not a separate case: “You’re not the first person this has happened to, unfortunately. One of the first things many companies tell you when they send you to [trabajar] for a few days to the USA is that don’t say you’re going to work, because they go CRAZY. It wasn’t your fault, they’re disgusting.”