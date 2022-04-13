The US denounces inhuman or degrading treatment of citizens in the DR by the Police and government agents

Santo Domingo, DR.

The United States today presented its reports on Human Rights, which include different violations of citizenship by the National Police and the Government of the Dominican Republic.

“More than 4,000 people died during clashes with police or security forces between 2010 and April 2021. According to the Attorney General’s Office, as of October the police had murdered a total of 41 people, but the exact number of extrajudicial executions was unknown,” states the report.

According to the report, significant human rights problems include unlawful or arbitrary killings by government security forces; cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by police and other government agents.

In addition to harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; arbitrary arrests; iarbitrary interference with privacy; criminal defamation of private journalists; serious government corruption; and police violence against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex people.

“Although the law prohibits torture, beatings and physical abuse, there are reports that members of the security forces, mainly police officers, carried out these practices,” the report says.

It states that the government took steps in some cases to prosecute and punish officials who committed human rights abuses or acts of corruption, but “the inconsistent and ineffective application of the law sometimes led to impunity”.

This report includes the murder of the husbands, Joel Diaz and Elizabeth Munoz; the death of Leslie Rosado and complaint of torture against a young man in La Vega.

The report is available at the following link: https://bit.ly/3JycsAY