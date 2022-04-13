The US denounces inhumane acts by the police and in prisons

Yesterday, the United States presented its reports on Human Rights, where different violations of citizenship by the National Police and the Government of the Dominican Republic are collected.

“More than 4,000 people died during clashes with the police or security forces between 2010 and April 2021. According to the Attorney General’s Office, as of October the police had killed a total of 41 people, but the exact number was unknown. of extrajudicial executions”, establishes the report.

According to the report, significant human rights problems include unlawful or arbitrary killings by government security forces; cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by police and other government agents.

In addition to harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; arbitrary arrests; arbitrary interference with privacy; criminal defamation of private journalists; serious government corruption; and police violence against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex people.

torture

“Although the law prohibits torture, beatings and physical abuse, there are reports that members of the security forces, mainly police officers, carried out these practices,” the report says.

It states that the government took steps in some cases to prosecute and punish officials who committed human rights abuses or acts of corruption, but “inconsistent and ineffective law enforcement sometimes led to impunity.”

This report includes the murder of the husband and wife, Joel Díaz and Elizabeth Muñoz; the death of Leslie Rosado and complaint of torture against a young man in La Vega.

It indicates that despite the fact that the law prohibits arbitrary entry into a private home, with the exception of some cases, the National Police carried out illegal searches and inspections, including many raids without judicial warrants on private residences in poor neighborhoods.

The prisions

The report indicates that overcrowding in Dominican prisons continues to be a serious problem in the old model prisons with 16,745 prisoners, according to data presented in October by the Directorate of Prisons, and 19,407 in prison rehabilitation centers.

“Some old-model prisons remained effectively outside the control of the authorities, as guards often controlled only the perimeter, while inmates controlled the interior with their own rules and justice systems,” they state.

They indicate that prisoners often sleep on the floor because there are no beds available and prison officials did not separate the sick, except when they presented symptoms of Covid.

Contradiction.

This report contradicts the General Directorate of Prisons, stating that all prisons provided treatment for HIV and AIDS, establishing that no prison of the old model is properly equipped to provide such treatment. It is also the case of those who have mental problems.