The US described the Russian sentence against basketball player Brittney Griner as a farce and demands her immediate release (Reuters)

The White House condemned on Tuesday the Russian judicial “farce” for which the conviction of the basketball player American Brittney Griner and again demanded his release.

The Russian Justice rejected this Tuesday the appeal of Griner and kept in force the 9 year sentence jail against her for drug possession and smuggling.

After hearing the news, the National Security Advisor of the White House, Jake Sullivan, criticized that Griner continues to be imprisoned under “intolerable circumstances” and after a new trial that represents another “farce” of Russian justice.

Sullivan recalled that the American president, Joe Biden, He has been very clear in his demand that the athlete “should be released immediately.”

According to the US official, the administration that presides over Biden has made every effort and through “all possible channels” to demand that Russia release and bring her “back home,” just as she works to free other Americans held in Russia.

It may interest you: The US basketball team withdrew Brittney Griner’s number 15 until the player is released by Russia

“The president has shown that he is willing to take tough decisions and extraordinary measures to bring Americans in, and he has successfully done so in many countries around the world,” said Sullivan, who recalled that the government remains in contact with relatives of Americans. prisoners and admires their “bravery” in the face of these “unimaginable” circumstances.

His arrest in February came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington, days before Russia invaded Ukraine. At the time, Griner was returning to Russia, where he played during the American league break (Reuters)

Griner, a two-time Olympic champion center with USA and star of the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA, was sentenced on August 4 after police said they found vaping cartridges with cannabis oil in your luggage at the airport Sheremetyevo from Moscow.

The Moscow regional court ruled on Tuesday in favor of upholding the sentence. In its decision, the court said, however, that the time Griner he will have to serve in prison will be recalculated to take into account his pre-trial detention. One day of that period will count as a day and a half in prison, which means the basketball player would serve around eight years.

Griner32, participated in the hearing via video from the penal colony on the outskirts of Moscow where the sentence is served.

Griner was sentenced on August 4 after police said they found cannabis oil vape cartridges in her luggage (Reuters)

His arrest in February came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow Y Washingtondays before Russia invaded Ukraine. At the time, Griner was returning to Russia, where he played during the American league offseason.

President Joe Biden he told reporters that his administration is in “constant contact” with Russian authorities about Griner and other Americans detained in the country. Although there is no progress in bringing her back to the United States, Biden said, “we will not stop.”

(With information from EFE and Associated Press)

Keep reading:

Brittney Griner, US basketball star, appealed her nine-year prison sentence handed down by the Russian Justice

Russian Justice sentenced US basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison

The US basketball team retired Brittney Griner’s number 15 until the player is released by Russia