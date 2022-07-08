The US economy added 372,000 jobs in June, beating expectations

(CNN) — The US economy added 372,000 jobs in June, an unexpected boost to hiring and a sign that the job market remains hot despite recession fears, according to the monthly employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released this week. Friday.

The jobless rate held steady at 3.6%, still near the 52-year low last hit in the months before the pandemic.

The June job total, up from May’s revised 384,000 jobs, indicates the country’s labor market is showing continued strength as it returns to its pre-pandemic levels.

Following the latest monthly increases, the job market is now 524,000 jobs away from its pre-pandemic level, according to BLS data.

The largest job gains in June were in the professional and business services, leisure and hospitality, and health care sectors, with notable gains in areas such as food services and warehousing.

The momentum continues

The labor market remains a source of strength for the economy. The latest data from the Job Offers and Labor Rotation Survey published earlier this week showed that in May there were 11.3 million jobs available, that is, 1.9 positions for each person seeking employment, along with historically low layoff levels.

Wages in June continued to rise, but still outpaced by the highest inflation in the last 40 years. The median hourly wage increased 5.1% in the last 12 months. The labor force participation rate, at 62.2%, has changed little from the previous month, but remains below the pre-pandemic level of 63.4%.

“The labor market continues to advance despite growing headwinds and recession fears,” Daniel Zhao, chief economist at Glassdoor, said in a statement. “Although the economy is slowing, the labor market remains a strong point for the recovery. Strong employer demand is supporting solid, albeit slowing, job gains.”

The rapid rise in prices has the Federal Reserve immersed in a campaign of successive rate hikes to cool down the economy.

“The jobs report doesn’t deter Federal Reserve officials from sticking with their plans to raise interest rates, seeking to bring inflation down and closer to their 2% target,” said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst. of Bankrate, in a statement. “The next key reading for the Fed is the Consumer Price Index due out in the next few days.”

The pandemic continues to weigh on workers

The pandemic prevented more Americans from re-entering the job market in June, which saw a spike in Covid-19 cases from May.

Among those outside the workforce, some 610,000 people were unable to look for work in June because of the pandemic, up from 455,000 the previous month. It is the first increase in this measure since the omicron variant swept the nation in January.

The latest Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey also showed that the pandemic hit hardest on Americans’ ability to work in June. Nearly 3.7 million people said they were not working because they were sick with Covid symptoms or caring for someone who was sick, according to the survey, conducted in the first two weeks of June.

This figure was 3.1 million in the previous survey, conducted between the end of April and the beginning of May.

CNN’s Tami Luhby contributed to this report.