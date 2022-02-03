The US economy and Bitcoin prices

Like stocks, Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market were also hit by sales following the announcement by the Fed for an upcoming robust interest rate hike to cope with worryingly rising inflation in the US.

The impact of US policies on Bitcoin

Many analysts argue that tech stocks and cryptocurrencies with them have soared over the past two years thanks largely to stimulus from the Fed and the government. Over the past two years, the correlation between Bitcoin prices and the Nasdaq index of technology stocks has grown considerably. And therefore many argue that a very probable monetary tightening by the American central bank could have serious repercussions on Bitcoin prices.

“The huge amount of savings created by the work-from-home stimulus has found its way into the most speculative of risk assets, including meme and bitcoin stocks,”

has affirmed Peter Cecchini, Axonic Capital’s research director, in a note a week ago.

The drops recorded in the last two months they have practically halved the value of the cryptocurrency market capitalization, according to some experts would therefore be the beginning of the so-called “Crypto winter” this indicates a long period of decline.

But not everyone thinks so. A few days ago, in one of its reports, the investment bank JPMorgan called the current downside of the cryptocurrency market as one simple momentary correction, foreseeing a new probable rebound during the year.

And indeed in recent days Bitcoin quotes they had a increase of more than 5%, after investors reacted to less than expected economic data by selling dollars. The greenback’s new weakness indicates that some investors think disappointing economic data could lead to a rethink by the Fed on interest rate hikes.

According to forecasts and statements by the Fed board in 2022 there could be at least 3 or 4 rate hikes, and this will not be able than affect the prices of Wall Street and therefore also consequently on those of the cryptocurrency market. But the new worse than expected data and the non-unanimity of the board on the extent of the intervention on similar rates, could also lead to aa review of US central bank policy during the year.

Why Bitcoin may not be affected by the Fed’s policies

On the other hand, from the record at $ 69,000 in November Bitcoin quotes fell by almost 40%, while all the largest companies linked to the crypto market have suffered heavy losses on the stock market:

Coinbase fell 32%;

Marathon Digital is down 60%;

Riot Blockchain scores -49%,

MicroStrategy -43%.

Many analysts including those of JPMorgan argue that the prices of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general, could alsoand be less affected by Fed policy, because they would be supported by the new uses determined by the exponential explosion of the Defi and NFT markets.

It is also difficult to say whether Bitcoin can also represent, as many claim, a tool against inflation, and therefore can benefit from an increase in the same during the current year.