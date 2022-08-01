The US economy enters a recession after accumulating two quarters in a row in decline

The United States economy registered a fall of 0.9% of GDP in the second quarter, a figure that adds to the contraction of 1.6% in the first three months of the year.

In this way, technically entered a recession by accumulating two quarters in a row in decline. The outlook could become more discouraging if we add that the Federal Reserve once again increased the reference interest rate by 75 basis points. This is a magnitude identical to the rise in June. Since the beginning of the 1990s, such important monthly adjustments have not been recorded.

In a press conference, the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, reiterated a tough message. He said that he will not hesitate to apply all the necessary contraction measures to bring inflation back to 2% per year. The latest price data had shown a peak of 9.1. In other words: the US economic authorities are willing to generate and endure all the recession necessary to stop the inflationary process.

However, in the papal businessmen that does not seem to be entirely clear and the reaction of Wall Street in recent weeks shows it. The Dow Jones, the S&P and the Nasdaq accumulated gains in July of between 5 and 10%. But particularly technology and innovation companies that had felt the impact of higher interest rates in the first quarter showed impressive rebounds.

One of the examples is the rise in Tesla shares, which in the first 28 days of July accumulated an increase of 25%. East rally It allowed him to cut a good part of the accumulated fall of the year.

Something similar happened with Amazon. To the rebounds of the first weeks of July was added that it presented its quarterly balance. Earnings were not in line with expectations, but the firm’s revenue exceeded expectations. After knowing the data, in the negotiations that take place in the after marketits shares rose more than 11%.

Analysts are beginning to think that the Federal Reserve will refine its positions and that monetary policy will adjust less than expected. In this way, the July rate adjustments were interpreted. Although there was an increase of 75 basic points, the most pessimistic scenario did not occur for investment funds, which considered the possibility of a rise of 100 points.

The background is that the decision to end the cycle of cheap money, which had begun in 2008 with the explosion of mortgages subprimeforced the monetary authorities of the United States to face from the beginning of this year a crossroads that for now remains unresolved.

Raising rates more than necessary generates crisis risks that are difficult to anticipate, due to its chain effect on different liabilities such as corporate debt. But raising them less can cause inflation expectations to lose all anchor. This is how consultants from the North American elite and critics of the system, such as the Greek Yanis Varoufakis, put it.

At the moment, on Wall Street they seem to celebrate that they took a first step to start unlocking the crossroads and influencing the direction of the Federal Reserve. They consider that the monetary adjustment will be half way through, although it is not clear what will happen to prices and the rest of the macro variables.

(Taken from Page 12)