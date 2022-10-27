The US economy returned to growth after two quarters of contraction

President Joe Biden speaks in the White House auditorium (REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst)

The gross domestic product (GDP) of USA grows to 2.6% between the months of July, August and September, after two quarters of contraction, which means a recovery in the third quarter, expanding for the first time this year in good news for the president Joe Bidendays before the mid-term elections.

Economic woes have come to a head in the United States, with decades of high inflation weighing on growth and squeezing households.

fears of a recession have intensified in the world’s largest economy after two quarters of negative records, commonly seen as a strong signal that a recession is underway, a trend that would have global consequences and domestic political costs.

Economic performance was helped by robust trade, even as lower consumer spending on goods dampens growth as higher prices weigh on it.

The US economy shrank 0.6 percent in the second quarter, according to revised figures, after a bigger drop in the first three months of this year.

A sign with prices in a supermarket in Los Angeles, California, USA

The latest GDP figures reflect “increases in exports, consumer spending” and government spending, the report said. Department of Commerce.

It may interest you: The European Central Bank raised interest rates by 0.75 points

Biden has insisted the US economy is on the right track, but analysts warn of looming risks as households grapple with rising prices and draw down on savings.

The increase in GDP was possible due to an improvement in exports and consumer spending, as well as non-residential investment and public spending both federal, state and local, which partially offset the decrease in residential investment and other investments.

The return to growth has occurred in a context marked by the high inflation and the consequent rises in interest rates or problems in the supply chain, but also due to low unemployment and a strengthening dollar.

The BEA It does not venture to calculate the effects that these factors, whether positive or negative, may have had on GDP, and remember that this is the first calculation on economic evolution, which may vary in subsequent calculations.

In any case, the positive data known today gives the Administration chaired by Joe Biden a break at a key political moment, less than two weeks before the mid-term elections.

The economic situation and high inflation are precisely the two factors that will weigh most on the American vote, according to the majority of the polls.

The Stock Exchange of New York opened higher on Thursday, generally resisting the plunge in Goal (Facebook), which lost almost 25% at the open.

In the first operations, the dow jones grew by 1.33%, the technology nasdaq gained 0.06% and the index expanded S&P 500 rose 0.51%.

The intermediate oil price of Texas (WTI) opened this Thursday with a rise of 1.40%, to 89.14 dollars, thus approaching the 90 dollar barrier that the Brent He passed days ago.

Wall Street opened higher on Thursday

At 9:00 a.m. local time in New York (13:00 GMT), WTI futures contracts for delivery in December added $1.23 from the previous close, continuing the bullish streak of recent days.

In just one week, the barrel of Texas has gained more than six dollars, since on Monday it opened with a price of 83.07 dollars.

The upward trend is consistent with the generous profits reported in recent days by the largest oil companies such as Exxon, Shell, Total or Repsolapparently not affected by the winds of recession that have left losses in other sectors, particularly in technology.

In addition, the positive data received today from Washington they can also affect the price of crude oil: the Bureau of Economic Analysis confirmed that the United States economy has left behind the falls that had put it in a technical recession and has returned to growth in the third quarter by 0.6%.

Investors are now awaiting weekly data on US commercial crude stocks, which analysts expect will show an increase, which could mitigate the price rise.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

