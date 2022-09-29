The US extends the automatic validity of the green card to 24 months

The United States announced that it is extending the validity of green card residence cards to 24 months for immigrants who need to renew their legal documents. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Say goodbye to the headaches and anxiety caused by delays when it comes to renewing your permanent resident card or green card.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) shared some good news for immigrants on Tuesday. And it is that from now on, permanent residents who need to renew their coveted green card, will receive an automatic extension of the validity of the green card.

The validity of the green card will be extended for 24 months, the authorities announced.

This benefits immigrants who need to renew their green card, either because it is about to expire or because it has already expired, as long as they first properly file Form I-90, Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card.

Previously, the notifications of receipt of Forms I-90 provided an extension of validity of the green card for 12 months, explained the immigration authorities.

“USCIS has updated the language of the Form I-90 receipt notifications to extend the validity of a Permanent Resident Card for 24 months for people who have a newly filed Form I-90,” reported the immigration agency, when noted that it had started printing these new notices as of Monday, September 26.

For an immigrant to provide evidence that his green card has been renewed and that his legal status is continuous, he only needs to show his expired card and the receipt notice, authorities explained.

“This extension is expected to help applicants experiencing longer processing times as they will receive proof of their lawful permanent resident status while they wait for their renewed Permanent Resident Card,” officials said.

This story was originally published on September 28, 2022 1:49 p.m.