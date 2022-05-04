The US extends the expiration time of the work permit

The employment authorization document (work permit) certifies that immigrants are authorized to work in the United States for a certain period of time. USCIS announced Tuesday an increase in the automatic extension period for employment authorization. USCIS

One of the most requested immigration documents in the United States is the Employment Authorization Document (EAD), popularly known as a work permit, which allows non-citizens to prove to potential employers that they are authorized to work in the country for a period of time. determined time.

Work permits can be renewed once they expire, but chronic delays in immigration processes, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, created a problem for hundreds of thousands of applicants and their employers as their work was suddenly interrupted. because the renewal of the permit did not arrive on time.

On Tuesday, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that immigrant workers, under certain categories, whose employment permits expire, will be able to continue working legally for 18 months after the expiration.

The temporary rule, which will take effect immediately on Wednesday, May 4, “will help prevent gaps in employment for noncitizens who have pending EAD renewal applications and ensure business continuity for American employers,” he said. the agency in a press release.

Currently, USCIS grants an automatic 180-day extension to workers with an expired EAD who apply for a renewal with Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization.

But that extension has been insufficient, as the immigration agency faces a backlog of some 1.5 million applications for employment authorization, leaving tens of thousands of people unable to work legally in times of labor shortages. workforce.

“This temporary rule will provide non-citizens eligible for the automatic extension the opportunity to maintain employment and provide critical support to their families, while preventing additional disruptions to American employers,” said USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou, in a statement.

Which immigrants qualify for the work permit extension

According to the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), the automatic increase from 180 days to up to 540 days will be granted to “eligible renewal applicants with Forms I-765 pending as of 5/4/22, including those applicants whose employment authorization may have expired after the initial 180-day extension period, and any eligible applicant who files a renewal Form I-765 during the 540-day period beginning on or after 5/4/22, and ending 10/26/ 2. 3″.

USCIS noted that, among others, the following eligible categories of employment are eligible for an automatic extension:

▪ Refugees

▪ Asylee

▪ N-8 or N-9

▪ Citizen of Micronesia, Marshall Islands or Palau

▪ Granting of Withholding of Deportation or Removal

▪ Temporary Protected Status (TPS) granted

▪ Spouse of primary E nonimmigrant with unexpired I-94 showing E nonimmigrant status

▪ Spouse of principal L-1 nonimmigrant with unexpired I-94 showing L-2 nonimmigrant status

▪ Pending asylum application

▪ Pending adjustment of status under section 245 of the law

▪ Applicants for suspension of removal

▪ Spouses of certain H-1B principal nonimmigrants with an unexpired I-94 showing H-4 nonimmigrant status

▪ VAWA self-applicants

How to apply for a work permit in the US

To apply for an EAD, aliens must file Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization.

▪ Applicants must complete all sections of the form, including reasons for applying and personal information.

▪ Submit with the application the correct filing fee or free waiver, as applicable. The current fee for form I-765 is still $410.

▪ Include the documentation that accredits the initial evidence (varies depending on the category of eligibility). All documents must be translated into English and certified.

If granted, the EAD allows non-citizens to work for any US employer or to engage in self-employment.

“The automatic extension will generally terminate upon notification of the denial of the renewal application or at the end of the period of up to 540 days (i.e., up to 540 days after the expiration date on the applicant’s expired EAD), whichever occurs first,” USCIS stated.

This story was originally published on May 3, 2022 2:30 p.m.

