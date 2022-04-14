The US faces a race against time to send massive military aid to Ukraine

The region of Ukraine that looks like a ghost town 2:48

(CNN) — US officials are facing new questions about whether a massive aid package for Ukraine will come soon enough and whether it will be enough to sustain Ukrainian forces in what is turning into a protracted war with Russia.

Ukraine is preparing for the expected escalation of Russian attacks in the Donbas region, in the east of the country. As they try to adjust to that challenging new terrain, the United States is increasing its commitment to help Ukraine, sending an additional $800 million worth of weapons and ammunition in a package that includes additional Mi-17 helicopters, Howitzer guns, several hundreds of Switchblade drones, counter-artillery radar systems, and protective gear to guard against potential chemical attacks.

But getting that aid into the hands of Ukraine’s armed forces now faces a race against time.

New satellite images have captured an increasing number of Russian troops and armored vehicles entering eastern Ukraine, territory where Russia has many more advantages than in its previous assault on northern Ukraine and the capital Kyiv, as the Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will use all necessary means to fulfill his ambitions of gaining control of that region.

The new round of artillery and ammunition brings the total US military aid to Ukraine to $3.2 billion since the Biden administration took office. The US effort was bolstered Wednesday by the European Union’s announcement to send an additional $544 million in military support to Ukraine, including military and personal protective equipment, fuel and first aid kits, raising its aid total to US$ 1,630 million.

US aid to Ukraine

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby emphasized that the United States had designed its own list to meet Ukraine’s specific requests, to give the country “every possible advantage in this coming fight” in the Donbas region. But he also acknowledged that certain important items on the list, including howitzers and counter-artillery radar systems, would require additional training of Ukrainian soldiers with the participation of US troops.

He noted during Wednesday’s briefing that Russia will likely try to use tanks, long-range fire and artillery “to achieve some of its objectives before sending in ground troops” in an area that is flatter, more open and “a bit like Kansas.” . “The new terrain means Ukraine’s weaponry needs have changed as it prepares for the next battle,” she said.

“We’re going to get this done as fast as we can,” Kirby said when asked by CNN’s Barbara Starr if help would be too late. Kirby argued that there is still a window because the Russians are “not fully prepared” for their renewed push into the Donbas: “We are taking advantage of every day, every hour, to get this there as quickly as possible.”

Kirby declined to offer an assessment of how long the US will have to help move the new aid before it is needed, but noted that previous security assistance had been dispatched in just four to six days after it was shipped. Packages approved.

“We are aware of the clock and we know that time is not our friend,” he said.

The Pentagon hosted the CEOs of the army’s eight largest prime contractors on Wednesday to figure out how to arm Ukraine faster, according to a readout of the classified meeting.

The situation in Mariupol becomes serious

The urgency of the moment was underscored by the tenuous situation facing Ukraine with its scarce resources as the strategic port city of Mariupol, a major Russian target that has been devastated by bombing, reels.

The city’s mayor said on Wednesday that some 180,000 people are expected to be evacuated, many trapped without adequate access to food, water and electricity, but there were no operational humanitarian corridors on Wednesday as Russian forces blocked evacuation buses that would have provided a way out, according to Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.

And a day after President Joe Biden declared that “genocide” is unfolding in Ukraine, the scale of the atrocities facing the Ukrainian people was highlighted in a 110-page report by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, OSCE.

The document detailed “clear patterns” of violations of international humanitarian law by Russian forces in Ukraine, including the chilling account of a woman who said she was repeatedly raped “in the presence of her infant son” by a drunken Russian soldier who she had killed her husband. It was just one of many reports of rape, including gang rape, by Russian soldiers across Ukraine since the conflict began.

US Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter said the report documented “a catalog of inhumane acts perpetrated by Russian forces in Ukraine” exposing direct attacks on civilians, executions, attacks on hospitals and medical facilities and the forced deportation of civilians to Russia.

White House defends Biden’s ‘genocide’ comment

As international outrage grows, Biden has now outdone some of his European allies, and even leaders of his own administration, in defining Russia’s gruesome acts as genocide. But even as that position has created a disconnect with some European allies, the White House did not back down from Biden’s assessment on Wednesday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president had been talking about “what feels like plain as day in terms of the atrocities happening on the ground.” The legal process to determine whether genocide has occurred will follow its own timetable, US officials said, and Biden’s pronouncement will not alter US policy.

But, Psaki added that Biden “is the president of the United States and the leader of the free world, and he is allowed to make his views known any time he wants.” On Wednesday night, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his support for Biden as he voiced his views, stating that it was “absolutely right that more and more people” are using the word “genocide” to describe the actions of Russia. But Trudeau decided not to use the term himself to describe the situation.

While Biden’s stance may reflect the sense of horror many Americans feel watching developments in Ukraine, it contrasted sharply with the approach of French President Emmanuel Macron, who suggested the comment was unhelpful Wednesday as he sought to remain in a more neutral ground.

“I want to keep trying, as much as I can, to stop this war and rebuild peace,” Macron said. “I’m not sure an escalation of rhetoric will serve that cause.”

Putin continues unfazed as criticism mounts

But hopes of rebuilding peace or persuading Putin to change course are slipping further by the day as the Russian leader continues to spin his campaign of lies and propaganda, seemingly immune to criticism sent his way.

Earlier this week, Putin declared that peace talks with Ukraine were at a “dead end” and continued to dismiss reports of atrocities in Bucha as false, despite CNN witnessing a mass grave in that suburb of Kyiv, as well as the scenes of bodies dumped in the streets. The Kremlin also rejected Biden’s accusation that genocide is taking place in Ukraine, calling it an “unacceptable” attempt to “distort the situation.”

Putin displayed his distorted view of reality during a virtual meeting on Arctic development on Wednesday, downplaying the economic pain inflicted on his country through sanctions and insisting that the “refusal of various Western countries to engage in normal, even with Russia’s energy resources,” was creating a “real energy crisis” that could benefit Russia.

“Of course, even we are encountering problems,” Putin said, pointing to problems stemming from inflation in the US and Europe, “but for us, alternative opportunities, options, new windows of opportunity open up.”

One area where Putin appears to have made a serious miscalculation is his attempts to weaken NATO, the US-led military alliance. At the start of the war, he made it clear that one of his goals was to push NATO’s borders back to where they were in the 1990s.

Instead, there were new signs this week that Finland and Sweden, currently not aligned, could soon join NATO, underscoring how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may ultimately crush some of Putin’s broader ambitions. .

In a new Finnish government report submitted to the country’s parliament, officials concluded that if Finland and Sweden become full members of NATO, “the threshold for the use of military force in the Baltic Sea region would be raised.” “, improving “the stability of the region in the long term”. If Finland, which shares a border of more than 1,200 kilometers with Russia, were to join the alliance, the report noted, the country “would be part of NATO’s collective defense and covered by the security guarantees enshrined in Article 5.” “.

At the same time, the report acknowledged how the move would anger Russia, creating “risks that are difficult to anticipate.”

At a news conference on Wednesday, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said the country would make its decisions in “weeks, not months.” Sweden is preparing its own security policy review, which is expected to be completed by the end of May.

In this dark and grim conflict, the prospect of a strengthened NATO alliance that could curb Putin’s thirst for power would be one of the few positives emerging for the West so far.