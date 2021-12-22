The US giant opens its only Italian office in Milan: Illumina lands in Mind

New arrival in Mind, the innovation district that will rise in the area that hosted the Milan Expo 2015. Illumina, an American company specializing in gene sequencing, has in fact decided to establish its first and only Italian headquarters under the Madonnina, with a headquarters of about one thousand square meters.

“Starting approximately from the second half of 2022 Illumina will live in Mind, joining the group of companies such as AstraZeneca, Esselunga, Bio4Dreams and Rold that will soon populate the Mind Village innovation ecosystem”, they said in a note from Lendlease, the group of real estate which oversaw the operation.

Illumina, which is based in San Diego and is listed on Nasdaq, is established in Milan “its solution center, a center dedicated to genome research and the applications of genomic sequencing, contributing to the development of a driving force for healthcare innovation in Europe . The Mind center – explained by Lendlease – will strengthen the network of Illumina solution centers in the EMEA area. Moreover, thanks to the partnership with the Human Technopole, located in Mind, Illumina will support Italian researchers and healthcare professionals in the development of precision medicine initiatives and in the application of genomics in all its potential “.

“We are proud to welcome Illumina to Mind – commented Andrea Ruckstuhl, director of Emea at Lendlease – a prestigious partner who will make an essential contribution to the acceleration of the diagnostic research of diseases and for the development of new therapies. Mind’s partner, from Arexpo to Human Technopole, Lombardy region and the municipality of Milan, who together worked and laid the foundations for the realization of this partnership, which will give great added value to the project. An international leader who perfectly interprets the our vision of an innovation ecosystem “.

“We are excited about this partnership that will lead to the creation of our solution center in Milan – echoed Paula Dowdy, Illumina senior vice president and general manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa -. The new solution center will consolidate our relationships with hospitals, clinics, universities and companies throughout Italy and will allow us to further collaborate to enhance patient access to an innovative diagnostic and advanced medicine service, positioning Mind as an innovative hub for healthcare in Europe. An exciting period awaits us ” .