The US has its eyes on the southeast of Mexico to invest, says Ambassador Ken Salazar before AMLO and businessmen

Veracruz, Veracruz.- The United States ambassador in Mexico, Ken Salazar, He assured that his government has its sights set on the southeast of Mexico due to the investment opportunity in projects such as the interoceanic corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

“We as the United States government and speaking of the visit of President Biden see an opportunity, we see optimism, we see that with this project and other efforts that we are going to be making in Central America that this region of the Americas, that is where the future lies. of the economy, also of democracy, we cannot fail, we have a lot to do”.

In the historic Fort of San Juan de Ulúa, before the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorbusinessmen from the United States and Canada from the automotive, energy and supply chain sectors, the diplomat recalled that the Isthmus has been a strategic zone for 100 years, but it has not been able to develop as it should.

In this context, Ambassador Salazar reiterated that the relationship between the United States and Mexico is forever, although there have always been differences, these have been with respect and that respect is the time that the president biden and President López Obrador.

“We are going to see it in the Summit of the Americas in about five weeks, what will be the role of the United States and Mexico in what is seen, here in this part of the hemisphere?

break protocol

At the end of the event, Ambassador Salazar broke protocol and asked American and Canadian businessmen to present the advantages of investing in the Tehuantepec isthmus corridor.

“Another comment, and if you allow me (he said when he saw the President) and this is a mortal sin in diplomacy, because I think Marcelo (Ebrard) is going to throw a shoe at me, but if he allows me, just because they came so far and they came because we told them that we had to look south”.

Then they took the microphone Francisco Garza, president of General Motors Mexico; Patrick Ottensmeyer, president of Kansas City Southern Mexico; and Sandhya Ganapathy, President of EDP Renewables for North America.

The businessmen expressed their interest to invest in southeastern Mexico.

