The US hypersonic missile is ready. DARPA has chosen a delicate moment to announce it

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has announced the second successful flight of its hypersonic missile, called the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC). The milestone is relevant because, according to this organism, it is ready to be used. Let’s hope they never have to.

But the missiles were already going very fast. Hypersonic missiles go just as fast, but have one important feature: they can be controlled to change their direction. With traditional missiles that cannot be done.

This model, which was “dropped” from a B-52 bomber, activated its engine a few moments later to reach a speed of over Mach 5, an altitude of more than 20,000 meters and a distance traveled of about 555 km.

The two HAWCs that have been launched are considered cruise missiles because they include air-intake motors, like those also used by jet planes. This latest model, developed by Lockheed, seems to have surpassed the performance of the first, which was developed by Raytheon.

HAWC good, ARRW bad. The United States has been working on this type of weapon for some time, but not everything is good news. ARRW (Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon) missiles developed by Lockheed Martin have had various problems: engine tests failed three times in 2021, and the latest flight tests have led to anomalies being discovered. That has delayed the evolution roadmap for these missiles, and now HAWCs are the alternative.

The fashionable weapon. These tests have shown that hypersonic missiles are something like the ‘trending topic’ of world weapons. The US, UK and Australia have teamed up to develop this type of missile, while according to US military officials Russia has already used several hypersonic missiles against Russia.

In fact, the Russians highlighted that their hypersonic missiles are capable of traveling at 27 times the speed of sound, and that they also have a model that flies at Mach 10 and has a range of 2,000 km.

China is even further ahead, at least apparently: in August 2021, the Chinese government tested a hypersonic missile that came close to its surprising goal: to go around the planet. The missile was flying in low Earth orbit, staying just 40 km from its target.

a committed moment. The HAWC flight occurred in mid-March, but the Biden administration preferred to delay the announcement for two weeks due to the escalation of tensions with Russia, which had precisely presumed to have used a hypersonic missile against a target in Ukraine. The war there is causing an escalation in the defense budgets of various countries, including Spain, and the investment in new types of weapons such as hypersonic missiles makes this clear.