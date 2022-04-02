The US implements in Haiti and other countries a new plan to curb conflicts

Washington.- United States President Joe Biden announced this Friday that his government will implement in Haiti and other countries a new ten-year strategy aimed at curbing conflicts, strengthening institutions and establishing an environment of peace.

This new strategy has been developed based on the so-called “Global Fragility Act”, which was approved by Congress in 2019 and establishes that 200 million dollars must be allocated annually to development plans to forge stability throughout the world. long term.



The countries that will benefit from these funds are Haiti, Libya, Mozambique, Papua New Guinea, Benin, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Guinea and Togo, Biden announced Friday.

In a letter made public by the White House, the president argued that the United States should have a leadership position in the world and establish itself as “a force for peace and stability,” as well as a nation with which other governments they can work together.

As he stressed, the new strategy represents a reaffirmation of US leadership to face current challenges, among which he cited the pandemic, the climate crisis and an “emboldening of autocracies that believe that democracy and multilateralism are not they can thrive in the 21st century.”

In this regard, Biden considered that the “Heartbreaking images” of Ukraine they are a “last reminder” of the tragic consequences of war and the need to prevent violence before it breaks out.

Therefore, he defended a new strategy based on efforts to long term, for 10 years, to work with civil society and the governments of the chosen countries in order to promote stability, economic development, respect for human rights and gender equality.

One of the points that distinguishes this strategy from others established byr Washington in the past is that it seeks to look beyond urgent crises and short-term needs to focus on long-term goals, detailed the White House in another statement.

It also aims to be a flexible strategy capable of adapting to changes on the ground.